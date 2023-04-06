Thompson adds two more wins, including area shutout of Tuscaloosa County Published 7:45 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Following a 3-1 stretch over spring break at the annual Gulf Coast Classic, the Thompson Warriors returned home April 4-5 and picked up where they left off with two more wins.

One of those two wins included an area victory against Tuscaloosa County, while the other was a win against Northside to improve to 21-5 overall this season.

With a 4-0 win against Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, Thompson not only notched an area win over a top-10 team, but the Warriors improved to 2-1 in area play ahead of a big stretch to close out the regular season.

In the win, Thompson scored all four of its runs in the opening inning and got a flawless complete-game shutout from Aubree Hooks.

The opening inning started with a strikeout but followed with a hit batter and a walk to put two runners aboard.

An RBI single from Dailynn Motes and a run scoring on a passed ball made it 2-0. Then, Chalea Clemmons stepped to the plate and hit a two-run bomb over the fence in right field to quickly make it 4-0.

That was more than enough cushion for the Warriors and Hooks in the circle. She went the distance, striking out five and allowing three hits and two walks with no runs to pick up the victory.

Motes finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Clemmons had the two RBIs on her home run. Kadyn Bush and Nora Ellis also had hits in the win for Thompson.

A day later, the Warriors were right back to it with another fast start en route to a 6-2 victory against Northside.

Thompson scored two runs in the first and three in the third to take a 5-1 lead through three innings of play.

The Warriors tacked on one more in the bottom of the fifth and only gave up one more the rest of the way in the top of the seventh to complete a second straight four-run victory.

Clemmons followed her home run a day earlier with another big game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two singles and four RBIs. Motes added two more RBIs on one hit, while Olivia Tindell, Laney Williams and Hannah Hobbs all finished with one hit.

Clemmons also got the start and win in the circle, striking out 13 of the 22 batters she faced. She allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, while Kayla Haney finished off the final two outs to preserve the win.