Arrest reports for March 1 through April 2 Published 2:15 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1 through April 2.

Columbiana

March 1

-Christopher Roderick Hallmon, 43, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Mary Elizabeth Hunton, 42, methamphetamine – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense.

March 8

-Tydarion Maurise Lollar, 29, making false report to law enforcement authority.

March 10

-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 49, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – improper lane usage, FTA – reasonable/prudent speed and FTA – reckless driving.

-Aulivia Diane Baker, 31, FTA – no child restraint.

March 16

-Tabitha Latrease Riggins, 44, FTA – driving while suspended.

March 17

-Christle Camp Jarvis, 49, theft of property 1st.

March 20

-Christle Camp Jarvis, 49, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and PDP drug paraphernalia.

March 22

-Charles Dylan Roberson, 31, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while suspended.

-Britney Sha Hope, 40, reckless endangerment.

March 23

-William Steven Wyatt, 40, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-James Ray Daugherty, 52, DWS driving while license suspended – FTA.

March 24

-Kenterrius Cordale Norwood, 38.

Helena

March 26

-Alison Harris Singerhouse, 46, domestic violence 3rd.

March 28

-Krista Louise Henry, 35, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

March 29

-Arterian Tre’Darius Thomas, 22, bail jumping second degree.

-John William Earley, 49, bail jumping second degree.

March 31

-Donald Eugene Kirby, 41, driving under the influence any substance, ignition interlock misdemeanor, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Xavier Devon Witherspoon, 32, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

March 28

-Adrian O’Bryant Andrews, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol and property crime – tampering with physical evidence.

-Austin Martin Adams, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

April 2

-Rosa Maria Jimenez Diaz, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

March 26

-Todd Etheredge, 54, of Decatur, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Bastian Medel Cardenas, 32, of Los Angeles, Calif., obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

March 27

-Donovan Lindo, 26, of Tuskegee, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Kevin Windom, 40, of Maylene, traffic – tinted windows and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Osvaldo Gayosso, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

March 28

-David Farley, 22, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Charles Lewis, 38, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Austin Adams, 30, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Mark Winston, 41, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Andres Rodriguez Sanchez, 60, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

March 29

-Bastian Medel Cardenas, 32, of Los Angeles, Calif., unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of item.

-Bastian Medel Cardenas, 32, of Los Angeles, Calif., unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of item.

March 31

-Samuel Hartley, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Vidal Tabb, 24, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Jason Foster, 22, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Passion Walker, 40, of Pleasant Grove, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Diamond Wilbert, 28, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

April 1.

-Hatari West, 48, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.