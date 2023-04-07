Helena celebrates seniors by completing area play undefeated Published 3:10 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – The Helena softball team was motivated for multiple reasons on Thursday, April 6 in an area matchup against county foe Briarwood, and it showed in the final score.

Celebrating the seniors on senior night and looking to finish area play perfect to close out the regular-season area championship, the Huskies put together a game that lasted less than three full innings by beating the Lions 15-0.

Helena scored 12 runs in the opening inning and never looked back from that remarkable start, scoring three more in their only other inning at the plate in the bottom of the second to put away the 15-0 shutout effort.

The run-rule win ended after the top of the third, as Helena held Briarwood’s offense in check with the shutout.

Victoria Mauterer and Hayden Traywick led the way at the plate for the Huskies in the win with 2-for-2 games featuring three RBIs. Mauterer also scored one run, while Traywick added two runs.

Behind those two, Presley Lively, Mary Allen and Emma Olive all finished with two hits and two RBIs in the dominant offensive showing. Lively and Allen each scored two runs, while Olive scored one.

Allie Graydon finished with two hits and one RBI, while Grace Wilkins and Emma McLellan both had one hit and one RBI. The other hits came from Cammi Pugh, Ava Middlebrooks, Amelia Powell and Molly Rollan.

In the circle, albeit just three innings of work, Mauterer put together a perfect game that featured no hits, walks or runs, while she struck out four to pick up the win.

Helena ultimately outhit Briarwood 18-0 in the victory and improved to 16-9 overall this season.