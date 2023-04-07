Land transactions for March 20-23 Published 2:28 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between March 20 through March 23.

March 20

-Albry Joe Peddy to John Cullinan Buckley, for $335,000, for Lot 55 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey Number 1 Final Plat.

-Priscilla Humphrey to Priscilla Humphrey, for $118,250, for Lot 35 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Matthew W. Thompson to Geraldine Price, for $301,000, for Lot 15 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Melanie McCord Moore to Claudia Chandler, for $273,000, for Lot 6 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Robert D. Foust to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $163,500, for Lot 16 in Navajo Hills 6th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ranjit Pavan Kumar Puppala, for $359,000, for Lot 1310 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Diane Y. Rivers to Jonathan K. Starling, for $537,500, for Lot 25 in Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Gene Joiner to Daniel E. Joiner, for $30,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Emory Eugene Joiner to Daniel E. Joiner, for $100,760, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-James Marcus Ruggerio to Don Ellington, for $225,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael B. Dowling to Cara Ann Thomas, for $455,000, for Lot 113 in Southern Pines Fourth Sector.

-Dolores S. Taylor to Jonathan K. Hasson, for $374,500, for Lot 61 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Lauren Hall to Courtney G. Tucker, for $267,500, for Lot 60 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-Gary Kevin Weaver to Gary Kevin Weaver, for $11,666, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Grady Wayne Singleton to Grady Wayne Singleton, for $119,430, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lisa M. Acton to Audrey Garcia, for $412,000, for Lot 44 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Jerry Steven Moore to Samuel Alan Lee, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in York Subdivision.

-Brenda Christine Faush to Brenda C. Faush, for $10,000, for Lot 3229 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Jeanie F. Kotlik to Kayla Joy Bradley, for $108,200, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Russell Anthony Robinson to Terri L. Colton, for $129,900, for Lot 2 in Duck Cove Estates.

-Justin O. Rice to Arundhati Sawant, for $290,000, for Lot 63 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Jeremy Craig Wallace to Charles H. Thornburg, for $80,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-John O. Griffin to Wolfe Properties LLC, for $850,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

March 21

-Franklin G. Fuller to JRP Properties LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 317 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Suzanne Lowery to Rebecca O’Connor, for $107,000, for Lot 516 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Leonard A. Rose to Jaime Jose Blanco Ortega, for $330,000, for Lot 6 in Thompson Plantation.

-Shelby Resources Inc. to Randy Chafton, for $237,500, for Lot 70 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Bradley Rufus Smith to Randy Marr, for $925,000, for Lot 39 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-Jason R. Thomas to Peter Lothes, for $3,150,000, for Lot 151 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Adam W. Burgess to Joseph Spencer Handley, for $644,900, for Lot 892 in Riverwoods Sector 8 Phase 2 Sector C.

-Guy Wood to Adam W. Burgess, for $640,000, for Lot 316 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-Myrna C. Scotch to Michael Repole, for $3,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Repole to Myrna Scotch, for $3,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-MTGLQ Investors L P to Jim C. Garrido, for $80,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster to City of Alabaster, for $5,104,640, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Burnham Corporation to Highland Lakes Development LLLP, for $15,560, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kristi Martin, for $339,900, for Lot 7-77 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Conner Wayne Milam Rohm to Cicily Tinney, for $549,000, for Lot 64 in Parc at Greystone.

-James Wendell Cofer to Derrick Defino, for $605,999, for Lot 1117 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to PCA Group LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 17 in South Oak Phase I.

-Jenni Lou Moore to Ronald L. Lowery, for $400,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Kenneth Johnson to Carlos Raygoza Jimenez, for $260,000, for Lot 38 in Camden Cove Sector Two.

-Charles Tidmore to Jeremy Craig Wallace, for $65,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Joan Alexander to Kenneth A. Rush, for $78,500, for Lot 5 in Nichols Addition to Columbiana.

-Deborah Lacey Mahon to Deborah Ruth Mullenix, for $360,000, for Lot 16 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1 Rerecorded.

-Brian Maynard to Charles Lynn Bush, for $65,000, for Lot 817 in Grande View Estates Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Marcia Bernadette Halbert, for $345,000, for Lot 34 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase II Final Plat.

-Franz Orozco to Tia Stewart, for $283,500, for Lot 31 in Dearing Downs.

-Margie Anita Robertson to John Soloman Sandridge, for $32,600, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Abdul Ahed Mohammed, for $330,000, for Lot 13A1 in Shoal Creek Resurvey.

-Stephen R. Gallups to Codie Ann Pruitt, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Gallups Family Subdivision.

-Eugene W. Butler to Eugene W. Butler, for $365,000, for Lot 26 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1 Rerecorded.

-Omega Residential Holdings VI LLC to Omega Realty Holdings III LLC, for $205,800, for Lot 61 in Kingwood First Addition.

-Omega Residential Holdings VII LLC to Omega Realty Holdings II LLC, for $169,500, for Lot 32 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-Billy Joe Cummings to Billy Joe Cummings, for $197,100, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Hannah Elizabeth Green to Hannah Elisabeth Green, for $149,100, for Lot 179 in Camden Cove Sector 3.

March 22

-Timeless Homes LLC to Luigi Roppolo, for $590,000, for Lot 94 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.

-Anne M. Bloomer to Kenneth Drew Haynes, for $610,000, for Lot 8 in Inverness Point Phase One.

-Mitchell Johnson to Jordan Ashley McWilliams, for $287,250, for Lot 3 in Nevinshire Village Dalleys Resurvey of Lots 3 and 4.

-Tia B. Stewart to Brandon A. Abbott, for $228,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Andrew C. Davis to Holly Speigner, for $405,000, for Lot 24 in Indiancreek Phase II.

-Collin S. Johanneson to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $222,5000, for Lot 65 in Cambridge Park Subdivision Amended Map.

-Savannah B. Brooks to Matthew Probst, for $255,000, for Lot 29 in Oakdale Estates.

-Teresa Hamby to Grady Parker, for $95,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Julanne V. Troha to Gregory T. Clark, for $517,000, for Lot 8 in Lakeridge Subdivision Amended Map.

-Dan Lamar Lane to Nicholas Frank Cianciolo, for $558,000, for Lot 13 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Jonathan C. McClain to Bryant Ray Price, for $204,900, for Lot 22 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-James Nathan Brasher to Olive Tree Homes LLC, for $175,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tenesha Nicole Dial, for $301,900, for Lot 21-32 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Nicholas J. Lyons to Laurene R. Hayden, for $425,000, for Lot 219 in Woodlands Sectors 2, 4 and 5 Final Plat.

-Susan Jo Dawson to Jennifer Dawson Tidwell, for $100,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Renee Lynn Perry to Jose Luis Serna Escamilla, for $250,000, for Lot 6 in Brookfield 1st Sector.

-OP Gold LLC to Jose Gerardo Viera Sanchez, for $440,000, for Lot 150 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Matthew V. Veazey to David Martinez Echavarria, for $35,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-DAL Properties LLC to Erik G. Beiswenger, for $550,000, for Lot 2470 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Benjamin H. Thompson to PST Projects LLC, for $225,200, for Lot 69 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Patricia S. Thompson to PST Projects LLC, for $73,310, for Lot 29.

-Patricia Thompson to PST Projects LLC, for $240,700, for Lot 17 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended Map.

-George S. Blair to Blair Properties II LLC, for $147,900, for Lot 2 in Lake Lane First Sector.

March 23

-Elizabeth Hart to Hossam Tarakji, for $190,450, for Lot 213 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Marc Lyle Madison to Edgar Illescas Loyo, for $340,000, for Lot 25 in Windstone III Subdivision.

-Delton Nix to Delton Nix, for $144,666, for Lot 16 in Rushing Parc Sector 1.

-Peter G. Gerontakis to Peter G. Gerontakis, for $30,190, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Peter G. Gerontakis to Peter G. Gerontakis, for $119,770, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Byron L. Carden to Leesa C. Mers, for $315,000, for Lot 30 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Devrick J. Mostella, for $806,599, for Lot 1338 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Belarmino Ordonez Mejia, for $145,000, for Lot 1 in Brantley Family Subdivision.

-James M. Haley to Patricia Neill, for $440,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 1st Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cathryn H. Hill, for $587,098, for Lot 604 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Jeremy Miller to Ammar Mohammad Al Refaei, for $510,000, for Lot 207 in Bent River Commons 2nd Sector.

-Lynda S. Frizzell to Daniel Dee Wyatt, for $44,163.86, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Trent Higginbotham to David Scott Bush, for $335,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael P. Black to Michael and Maurine Black Family Trust, for $300,000, for Lot 55 in Sandpipper Trail Sector II.

-Deborah M. Lockard to Karen Prickett, for $133,000, for Lot 1303 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Laura Perry to Fred Nichols, for $3,000, for Lot 2 in Oldham Family Subdivision.

-A Pinch of Healthy LLC to Javier Mazzoni, for $305,000, for Lot 510 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Anthony Scott Watson to Scott A. Koplon, for $40,000, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Nimr Zeinou to Goodfellas Holdings LLC, for $950,000, for Lot 31 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 31 and 32.

-Bret Major Williams to Wesley A. Calhoun, for $365,000, for Lot 15 in Oak Glen Second Sector.

-Natalie Price to Kimberly Miller, for $260,000, for Lot 64 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Heather White Dooley to Venkatreddy Chintareddy, for $296,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Donald Reeves to Hannah Elizabeth Conley, for $179,900, for Lot 909 in Horizon a Condominium.