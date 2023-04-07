Marriages for March 16-31
Published 2:21 pm Friday, April 7, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages from March 16-31:
-Keon Hunter Wimbish and Diana Michelle Gardner.
-Brandon Lee Parsons and Heather Nicole Crittenden.
-Matthew Robert Watts and Natalie Layton.
-Christopher Blake Thornton and Alexandria Lynn Padgett.
-William Colt Bean and Lillian Lee Gilliland.
-Miguel Angel Miranda Alcantara and Nayeli Aguilar Noriega.
-Dana Mitchell Abrams and Stephen Leslie Pauley, Jr.
-Claire Marie Pickett and David Taylor Saltsman.
-Jade Nicole Shiflett and Andrew Clay Smith.
-Darin Dezarne Cook and Lakecia Dewone Talley.
-Dehreon Keith Lewis and Nataly Noemi Rodriguez.
-Anna Brooke Payne and Allen Hagood Grier.
-Kyle Jason Tucci and Rishum Nouman Malik.
-Joshua Lee Gunnin and Paige Nicole Spa.
-Daniel Thomas Eichhorn and Valla Brooke Johnston.
-Bradley Collin Darby and Portia Elisabeth Potyok.
-Michael Pearson and Ashanti Olivette Hickman.
-Jeffery Carter Bice and Molly Rae Jones.
-Haley Nicole Walls and Charles Logan Self.
-Paloma Litzulli Roman Ochoa and Paul Castillo Valle.
-Douglas Michael Williams and Michelle Ryan Williams.
-Richard Ellis Harrell and Alexandro Torres Sarmiento.
-Matthew Paul Byars and Amanda Parker Lukich.
-Joseph Christopher Carroll and Brenda Gayle Parry.
-Phillip Gavin Speaks and Carol Lynn Adams.
-Laura Hannah Fulmer and Zachary Paul Ronk.
-Randy Kenneth Gallups and Veronica Kay Stewart.
-Jason Mack Reeves and Jessica Bond Jett.
-Kelious Michael Robbins and Brittney Nichole Tytler.
-Matthew Bryon Barnhill and Kathryn Ann Beard.
-Thomas Eric Speagle and Cynthia Denise Martin.
-Sally J. Scott and Brian D. Mitchell.
-Michael Dewayne Esterling and Shanda Louise Whitten.
-Macie Elizabeth Crumpton and Keelan James Allman.
-Alexander Ryan Rettig and Jacquelyn Reynolds Dick.
-Bravin Gene Greer and Elizabeth Kay Louise Vaught.
-Aerial Elizabeth Dragg and Joseph Lamar Garrett.
-Caleb Josiah Thomas and Subin You.
-Dianna Renee Hyre and Joseph Walter Dubose, Jr.
-Diep Ba Tran and Thuytrang Thi Nguyen.
-Arthur James Wilder, III, and Randi Nathalia Moon.
-I. Wayan Oka Subagia and Dian Ratna Rianti.
-Anthony James Perrero and Sandra White.
-James Maxwell Norton and Maggie Elizabeth Rowell.
-Karen Reed Lott and Johnny Wayne Gossett, Jr.
-Vincenzo Abraham Malizio and Taylor Cree Howell Lovett.
-Jeremy Brian Robuck and Mary Margaret Jackson.
-Ryan Brooke Atchison and Savannah Grace Ingram.
-Hollye Catherine Hamilton and William Tanner West.
-Michael Thomas Freeman and Cynthia Diane Freeman.
-Chad Paul Connor and Magdylan Jill Uptain.
-Jarred Keith Hunter and Brittany Christina Moore.
-Stephen Caleb McDonald and Caroline Deise Ward.
-Rene Jonatan Morales Somoza and Senia Claribel Aguilar De Lara.
-Dyllon Drew Johnson and Nicholas Jerit Owens.