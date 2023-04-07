Marriages for March 16-31

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from March 16-31:

-Keon Hunter Wimbish and Diana Michelle Gardner.

-Brandon Lee Parsons and Heather Nicole Crittenden.

-Matthew Robert Watts and Natalie Layton.

-Christopher Blake Thornton and Alexandria Lynn Padgett.

-William Colt Bean and Lillian Lee Gilliland.

-Miguel Angel Miranda Alcantara and Nayeli Aguilar Noriega.

-Dana Mitchell Abrams and Stephen Leslie Pauley, Jr.

-Claire Marie Pickett and David Taylor Saltsman.

-Jade Nicole Shiflett and Andrew Clay Smith.

-Darin Dezarne Cook and Lakecia Dewone Talley.

-Dehreon Keith Lewis and Nataly Noemi Rodriguez.

-Anna Brooke Payne and Allen Hagood Grier.

-Kyle Jason Tucci and Rishum Nouman Malik.

-Joshua Lee Gunnin and Paige Nicole Spa.

-Daniel Thomas Eichhorn and Valla Brooke Johnston.

-Bradley Collin Darby and Portia Elisabeth Potyok.

-Michael Pearson and Ashanti Olivette Hickman.

-Jeffery Carter Bice and Molly Rae Jones.

-Haley Nicole Walls and Charles Logan Self.

-Paloma Litzulli Roman Ochoa and Paul Castillo Valle.

-Douglas Michael Williams and Michelle Ryan Williams.

-Richard Ellis Harrell and Alexandro Torres Sarmiento.

-Matthew Paul Byars and Amanda Parker Lukich.

-Joseph Christopher Carroll and Brenda Gayle Parry.

-Phillip Gavin Speaks and Carol Lynn Adams.

-Laura Hannah Fulmer and Zachary Paul Ronk.

-Randy Kenneth Gallups and Veronica Kay Stewart.

-Jason Mack Reeves and Jessica Bond Jett.

-Kelious Michael Robbins and Brittney Nichole Tytler.

-Matthew Bryon Barnhill and Kathryn Ann Beard.

-Thomas Eric Speagle and Cynthia Denise Martin.

-Sally J. Scott and Brian D. Mitchell.

-Michael Dewayne Esterling and Shanda Louise Whitten.

-Macie Elizabeth Crumpton and Keelan James Allman.

-Alexander Ryan Rettig and Jacquelyn Reynolds Dick.

-Bravin Gene Greer and Elizabeth Kay Louise Vaught.

-Aerial Elizabeth Dragg and Joseph Lamar Garrett.

-Caleb Josiah Thomas and Subin You.

-Dianna Renee Hyre and Joseph Walter Dubose, Jr.

-Diep Ba Tran and Thuytrang Thi Nguyen.

-Arthur James Wilder, III, and Randi Nathalia Moon.

-I. Wayan Oka Subagia and Dian Ratna Rianti.

-Anthony James Perrero and Sandra White.

-James Maxwell Norton and Maggie Elizabeth Rowell.

-Karen Reed Lott and Johnny Wayne Gossett, Jr.

-Vincenzo Abraham Malizio and Taylor Cree Howell Lovett.

-Jeremy Brian Robuck and Mary Margaret Jackson.

-Ryan Brooke Atchison and Savannah Grace Ingram.

-Hollye Catherine Hamilton and William Tanner West.

-Michael Thomas Freeman and Cynthia Diane Freeman.

-Chad Paul Connor and Magdylan Jill Uptain.

-Jarred Keith Hunter and Brittany Christina Moore.

-Stephen Caleb McDonald and Caroline Deise Ward.

-Rene Jonatan Morales Somoza and Senia Claribel Aguilar De Lara.

-Dyllon Drew Johnson and Nicholas Jerit Owens.

