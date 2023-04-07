Municipal police reports for March 1 through April 3 Published 2:20 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1 through April 3.

Columbiana

March 1

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 15000 Block of Highway 25, Calera.

-Methamphetamine – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 200 Block of Thompson Road.

March 3

-Info – Information only – property damage/possible structure fire from the 800 Block of Ferry Road.

-SI – school incident – intentional threat and SI – school incident – intimidation from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

March 4

-Theft of property 3rd and causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children CHINS from the 100 Block of Lynn Drive.

March 5

-SSA – safe streets act from Highway 26 at Highway 70.

-Info – information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

March 6

-Info – information only – deer vs. car property damage from the 16000 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Methamphetamine – possess, heroin – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia from Walton Street.

March 7

-Criminal mischief from the 22000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

March 8

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

March 9

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

March 10

-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – improper lane usage, FTA – reasonable/prudent speed and FTA – reckless driving from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

-FTA – no child restraint from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Parkway.

March 12

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of West College Street.

March 14

-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-SI – school incident – fight from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

March 15

-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-UPOM 2 possession of marijuana from Water Works Street.

March 16

-SI – school incident – fighting from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 Block of North Main Street.

-Info – domestic dispute from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Theft of property second – controlled substance from the 200 Block of West College Street.

March 17

-Info – domestic complaint from the 100 Block of industrial Parkway.

-Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and PDP drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – fraudulent checks from the 22000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

March 18

-Cruelty to animals from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

March 19

-Assault from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Assault and menacing from the 200 Block of West College Street.

March 21

-Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.

-SI – school incident – possession of knife from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – drug possession from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – drug use from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – domestic dispute and SSA – safe streets act from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

March 22

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-HC harassing communications from the 100 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while suspended from the 100 Block of Horton Road.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-SI – school incident – assault from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

March 23

-FTA – theft of property 4 from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled – FTA from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Receiving stolen property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

March 24

-Info – information only – disposal of a syringe from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only – DHR report from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – speeding and failure to appear/comply/pay – failure to display insurance from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

March 25

-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

March 26

-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.

-Simple assault from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.

-Info – information only – deceased person from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

March 27

-Domestic – simple assault – family and simple assault from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while revoked, failure to appear/comply/pay – failure to display insurance and failure to appear/comply/pay- improper lights from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Info – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

March 29

-Info – information only – dog bite from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

March 31

-Theft – from yards, more than $500 – less than $,1500 from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

Helena

March 26

-Domestic incident from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and minor in consumption of alcohol from Oxmoor Drive.

-Miscellaneous from River Valley Terrace.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of River Valley Terrace.

-Information only from Helena Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and fraud – identity theft.

March 27

-Fraud – identity theft from Old Cahaba Cove.

March 28

-Property damage from Riverwoods Court.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 4700 Block of Highway 17.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Park Lake Lane.

March 29

-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25.

March 30

-Property damage from Highway 17 and Sunnybrook Lane.

March 31

-Driving under the influence any substance, ignition interlock misdemeanor, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Highway 52 West.

-Miscellaneous from County Road 52.

-Lost property from County Road 52.

-Bail jumping second degree from Alabaster Blvd.

-Miscellaneous information from Amy Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Whirlaway Court.

April 1

-Runaway juvenile from Benton Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from Village Parkway.

Montevallo

March 27

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Cherokee Street (residence/home). Stolen was Discover card information valued at $0.

March 28

-Information only from Hidden Valley Drive (bank). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $2,535.

-Certain persons forbidden to possession pistol – convicted and property crime – tampering with physical evidence from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was a Taurus 24/7 G2 valued at $200.

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

March 30

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from County Ridge Road (residence/home).

March 31

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front bumper area valued at $500.

April 1

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Highway 203 (residence/home). Stolen was stolen through cash app valued at $604.

-Property damage from University Park Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a single wide mobile home valued at $1,000.

April 2

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front bumper and grill valued at $1,000.

April 3

-Information only from County Road 17 (residence/home).

-Property damage from Clay Pit Road (highway/street). Damaged was a passenger side and undercarriage valued at $4,000.