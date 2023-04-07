Pelham Parks and Rec holds third annual Very Special Easter Egg Hunt Published 9:58 am Friday, April 7, 2023

1 of 4

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Many were buzzing with excitement as the third annual Very Special Easter Egg Hunt was held on Tuesday, April 4.

A Very Special Easter Egg Hunt is an Easter egg hunt event that held specifically for children with disabilities.

Pelham Park’s football field was lined with excited participants holding Easter egg baskets to collect special prizes during the event.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Alicia Walters said she was pleased with the turnout of the event.

“We intentional keep this a smaller event so we can focus on each child and meet them where they are comfortable,” Walters said. “The kids are always so excited and this event is created for them.”

Walters said that the prizes in the Easter eggs that the children hunted contained stickers and toys for the kids to enjoy.

“We try to think of all the ways to make this a laid back, comfortable, fun event,” Walters said. “We do not use candy in the eggs but toys and stickers. We have an Easter Bunny that will try and meet the child where they are comfortable. Might be sitting next to the Easter Bunny or the Easter Bunny might event get on the ground if needed. The pictures we take tell the story, lots of smiles and big hugs.”

Walters explained why an event like this is special and important to parents as well as why more events like this are needed in Shelby County.

“The parents are very appreciative and thank us for offering this event,” Walters said. “There are not many communities that focus on events for families with children with disabilities. We had families from all over Shelby County and Jefferson join us for this event. We love to hear families say, “This is our 3rd year and we can’t wait for next year.’”

There were over 600 eggs stuffed with stickers and toys for the children in attendance to hunt and enjoy.

“We had “special” eggs that they could find and receive prizes,” Walters said. “We gave away fun toys such as, stuffed animals, fidget toys, squishy balls, pin wheels and more.”

After the Easter Egg Hunt concluded, there were different stations for the children and families to enjoy.

“We had face painting, tattoos, bubbles, crafts, ring toss, a cake walk and of course pictures with the Easter Bunny,” Walters said.

The Easter Bunny was present throughout the entire event and eager to take photos with the children.

“Personally, this is one of my favorite events,” Walters said. “I look forward to seeing all the smiles and the children running around from station to station having fun. I love seeing the entire family enjoying the event together. I loved seeing a whole family able to take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Often these families are not able to go to large community events and this one is just the right size and they can participate at their own pace and take things as fast or slow as needed.”