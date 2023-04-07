Plots available for Helena Community Garden Published 2:19 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – For those looking to roll up their sleeves, dig in the dirt and grow something in a community environment, the Helena Community Garden still has a few plots available.

“Our community garden typically grows a variety of fruits and vegetables that are well-suited for our hot and humid climate,” said Wendy Poczatek, who volunteers with the garden. “Some of the most popular plants include tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, potatoes, beans and peppers. We have also experimented with more unusual varieties like melons, peanuts and ground cherries. We have one plot dedicated to over 30 herb varieties that are free for the whole community to enjoy. This plot is sponsored and maintained by students from the Hillsboro School.”

The garden is located directly across the street from the Jane B. Holmes Public Library near Joe Tucker Park.

This year, the garden has 10 plots available, which measure 4 feet by 6 feet and the plots provide ample space for participants to grow a variety of plants and experiment with different gardening techniques.

Poczatek said one of the most important benefits of participating in the community garden is the opportunity to share resources and knowledge with fellow gardeners.

“Participants learn from each other’s successes and failures, and they work together to create a thriving garden space,” Poczatek said. “Participants often also develop strong bonds with their fellow gardeners, which fosters a sense of camaraderie and community building.”

New changes this year to the garden include a designated garden bed to serve as a collaboration to grow fresh vegetables for the residents of Maplewood Lane Assisted Living.

“Maplewood generously donates the land that our community garden is built on, so we wanted to give back by providing fresh. Homegrown produce to the residents,” Poczatek said. “We hope that this new addition will strengthen our partnership with Maplewood and promote community service with our garden.”

Poczatek said community gardening is unique and important because it brings people together in the most fundamental ways.

“By working with our hands and nurturing our bodies, we connect with each other on a deep, essential level,” Poczatek said. “We also engage with the environment and learn to appreciate the natural cycles of growth and renewal. Community gardening provides a valuable service to our local community by promoting food security and healthy eating habits. By working together toward a common goal, we can create a more resilient and sustainable future for ourselves and our neighbors.”

For anyone interested in signing up for a plot for the 2023 growing season, send an email to wpoczatek@thehillsboroschool.org.