Sheriff’s reports for March 15-22 Published 2:29 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 15-22, 2023:

March 15

-Property damage-vehicle fire from U.S. 280 and Cross Road Drive, Chelsea. A 2016 Kia Soul was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham. A Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $100 and an unused Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $400 were stolen.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 16600 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea. A 2014 Lexus RX350 sustained $500 in damages.

March 16

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Fulton Road, Columbiana. A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Swan Lake Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Child in need of services from the 70 block of Harris Lane, Maylene.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Eagle Valley Court. An Asus Zephyrus laptop computer valued at $1,649.99 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive.

-Identity theft from an unspecified location in Calera.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 200 block of Forest Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree, identity theft from the 1700 block of Shelby County 75, Calera. A Pure G cell phone valued at $200, outdoor canopy valued at $60 and $60 in cash were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 4500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A GoKart was stolen. A pair of overalls, glass pipe with residue, phone charger, mismatched work gloves and a small Confederate Flag patch were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16800 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. A pipe with residue and a rubber straw were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3300 block of Sunny Meadows Court, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3000 block of Ritha Circle, Birmingham.

March 17

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 99 and Chopper Benton Road, Shelby. Hydrocodone (0.3 gram) and a half pill of Xanax were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Creekside Circle, Wilsonville.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 32 and Shore Line Way, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A 2016 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Glock 19 9-millimeter with light attachment, cloth holster and Glock 19 magazine were recovered.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Scarlet Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Child in need of supervision from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 900 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Wilson Road, Chelsea.

-Child in need of supervision from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Duty upon striking fixtures on highway from the 700 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. A Shelby County “39 JCT” sign and a fire hydrant were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. Assorted merchandise valued at $75 was stolen.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive, Shelby. A Stihl weed trimmer valued at $400 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby. Two Taser cartridges and four Taser barbs with connecting wire were recovered.

March 18

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 East and Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A plastic jar containing 78 grams of marijuana and a Glock 26 Gen 5 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cottage Lane, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing crystal meth and a needle containing crystal meth (total weight of both 3.5 grams) and a partial Suboxone strip (0.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Perkins Landing Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover. A Suboxone strip (0.9 gram) and marijuana (1.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Cummings Drive, Montevallo. A washer and dryer valued at $600, heather valued at $400, 15 plates, Whirlpool refrigerator valued at $500, glass duck, record player and records were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 47 and Meadow Lake Lane, Chelsea. Two plastic bags containing crystal meth (0.2 gram) were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

March 19

-Criminal mischief from Alabama 25 and Strother Street, Montevallo. A Ford F-150 windshield sustained $200 in damages.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 800 block of Four H Road, Columbiana. A sidewalk light was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A single occupancy dwelling was a total loss.

-Domestic violence-harassmeent from the 4100 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Fadora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Lost property from the 300 block of Meadow Lake Lane, Chelsea. A Kel-Tec P3AT .380 firearm was stolen.

-Drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Two bags of crystal meth (29.3 grams) and a digital scale with drug residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 700 block of Hickory Hollow Way, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5800 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A pair of Cole Haan shoes valued at $100 and two pairs of boxers and a button-up shirt valued at a combined $162 were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 7500 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Chelsea. A lock on a gate was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

March 20

-Runaway juvenile from the 1900 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from an unnamed location. Three Husqvarna chainsaws valued at $1,200, a Craftsman chainsaw valued at $400 and five Titan generators valued at $4,000 were stolen.

-Incident from Buckhorn Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 280 block of Westover Circle, Westover.

-SORNA violation-failure to register with local law enforcement from the 200 block of First Street South, Alabaster.

-Fire investigation from the 8500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A single-story structure was burned.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Fish Camp Road, Chelsea. A 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Forestwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Adams Ridge Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief second degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 at I-Storage, Birmingham. A door for a 2015 camper sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 3900 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. Two Vyvanse pills (30 milligrams), two Methylphenidate Hydrochloride pills (10 milligrams), 1.5 Escitalopram pills (10 milligrams), Bupropion Hydrochloride (200 milligrams) and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (6.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 26 and Shelby County 313, Alabaster. A 2013 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Property safekeeping from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A multitool and eight miscellaneous beautician tools in a blue bag were recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5300 block of Meadowlark Lane, Birmingham. A Coach wallet valued at $700 and various cards and personal documents were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Chickadee Drive, Sterrett.

March 21

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2021 Lexus RX350 was damaged.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 near Willow Leaf Road, Harpersville. A 2018 Hyundai Kona was damaged.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road and Woodward Drive, Indian Springs. A 2018 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

March 22

-Domestic investigation from the 4800 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A total of $172,000 was stolen from a business checking account.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Downing Circle, Birmingham. An unknown card tied to five Avakin Life transactions for $109.99 each was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Public intoxication from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Two bottles of alcohol were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea.