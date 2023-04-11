Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Edythe C. Anderson, age 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. She was born September 3, 1923, to Brewer and Gertrude Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Lee (Buck) Anderson; parents, Brewer and Gertrude Carpenter; Grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. E. D. Carpenter, and Jim and Ada Houston; brother, Brewer Carpenter Jr; and son, Thomas Neil Anderson.

Growing up on Shoal Creek, living next door to her grandparents were treasured memories. She attended Montevallo Elementary and Montevallo High School. She was a graduate of Alabama College (now the University of Montevallo) where she earned a degree in Music Education. In 1942, she married her high school sweetheart, Buck Anderson and they were blessed with three children: Tommy Anderson, Sherry Anderson Yessick and Cliff Anderson. She cared faithfully for her family – they were the joy of her life.

She was an active member of Enon Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as the organist and pianist for 65 years, willingly offering her talents to play for many weddings and funerals. Her love for teaching music touched many lives over the years, from her first job at Etowah County High School to positions at Columbiana Elementary School, Thompson High School, and Montevallo Elementary. Over the years, she taught countless people in the community piano lessons in her own home.

She is survived by daughter Sherry A. Yessick (Mike), son Cliff M. Anderson (Mark), grandchildren: Tami A. Watts (Alan), Amy A. Rissler (Trevor), Daniel T. Anderson, Beth A. Wimmer (Brook), Julie Y. Johnson (Kevin), Jenny Y. Green (Todd), and Justin Yessick, great grandchildren: Tyler A. Watts, Haley W. Hyde (Jeremy), Brett Johnson, Bailey Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Claire Johnson, T.J. Green, Jesse Green, Emma Morrison, Weston Anderson, Owen Wimmer, Tatum Wimmer, and Sophia Rissler, great great grandchildren: Ledger Watts, Asher Watts, Grant Hyde, Walker Hyde.

Her visitation will be held on Monday evening, April 10, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Montevallo from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the church starting at 11 a.m., she will lie-in-state one hour prior to her service time. Bro. Rick Evans and Bro. Bill Trawick will be officiating her services. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Charter Funeral Home in Calera will be handling her arrangements.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Enon Cemetery Fund or American Cancer Society.

Enon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund

4994 County Road 18

Montevallo, AL 35115

(205) 665-7064

(Acknowledgement to Sherry Anderson Yessick, 1113 4th Ave SW, Alabaster AL 35007)

OR

The American Cancer Society

https://donate.cancer.org

1-800-227-2345, ext 2

(Acknowledgements to Sherry Anderson Yessick, 1113 4th Ave SW, Alabaster AL 35007, say1113@att.net, AND Cliff Anderson, anderson_cliff@mac.com).