April offers excitement at Jane B. Holmes Library Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Dan Dearing | Library Director

Spring is here, and we have some great new books, movies, programs and more for you at the library.

If you are a Shelby County resident, getting a library card is important, and it is easy. All you need to do is visit the library with your photo ID and proof of residence. If your current street address is on your driver’s license, bring that. If you are under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must sign for you to get a card. Ask them to do so!

It is a huge help to the library staff members if you can visit and get a library card in April or May so you will be good to go for the summer. The Library has a fantabulous summer reading program in the works, with more details coming in the May issue of Helena Magazine.

Our neighbor, Joe Tucker Park, has been through a major transformation, and we are excited that it looks great and offers residents a great place to walk, play tennis and enjoy disc golf, among other outdoor fun. While you are at the park, stop by the library to see what is new.

Thanks to an LSTA grant provided by Alabama Public Library Service and The Department of Museums and Libraries, there are many great new books on the shelves. For the spring season, look for great Titles featuring gardening, outdoor projects, sports and other leisure activitie such as cooking and grilling.

In addition, the library is constantly adding new fiction for readers of all ages, as well as children’s books, biographies and a great selection for teens. Don’t forget about movies, audiobooks and the go-to sources for free digital Titles, Hoopla and Libby.

As for Events in April, check these out:

Senior BINGO – Wednesday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Earth Day Coloring (All Ages) – Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Earth Day Plant Swap – Saturday, April 22nd from 11AM to 1 p.m.

Lego Fun (All Ages) – Monday, April 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

FREE Bookmark Day – Wednesday, April 26 ALL DAY

FREE coloring sheet – Friday, April 28 ALL DAY

Storytime – Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.

Also, please visit the library or check the website for calendar information.