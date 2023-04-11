City of Helena rewards teachers with $54,200 Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – In a city council meeting, Mayor Brian Puckett announced that the city of Helena is rewarding 23 teachers with a total amount of $54,200.04 in Teacher Assistant Grants (TAG team) to be used for their classroom needs.

The TAG grant is in its fifth iteration with 133 teachers in all receiving the grant for a total of $318,423.42.

“We want to make sure you all as educators are given the resources you need to make it fun and different for your kids,” Puckett said. “At the end of the day, you are making the future of our city. We want to show that appreciation.”

Three teachers at Helena Elementary School were given an amount of $2,579.08 total. Kathleen Keelin received $219, Kristen Underwood received $1,328,04 for round class tables and Jenni Shackelford was awarded $1,031.55 for three iPads.

Helena Intermediate School awarded five winners of the TAG grant with a total of $10,953.70 in all.

Amanada Miller was awarded $2,239.02 for LEGO Education Spike Essential Set for her students. Jessica Sockwell will use her grant of $2,824.73 for Art Studio Drying Rock, Renee Scott was awarded $2,2289.02 for 12 NeoLounge chairs, two soft rockets, four wobble stools, an activity table and dry erase tables, Karen Morgan will use the $1,695.93 for three Sonar Xylophones and Rita Sparks was awarded $1,905.000 for a classroom makeover.

Helena Middle School had five winners with a total of $16,213.21. Rebekkah Hess will receive $617.04 for her science lab, Chad Sorrells was awarded $6,620 for engaged learning tables and chairs, Stacy Moseley received a grant of 2,521.48 for WipeBook Flip Charts and Dry Erase Tables, Whitney Gautt will use $650 for 80 books for her classroom and Dr. Epps received $5,804 for Rec Room Items and Promoting Positive Behavior.

Councilmember Chris VanCleve took time during the council meeting to thank teachers for being such an impact in the lives of their students.

“Thank you for your service,” VanCleave said. “It means more than you’ll ever know.”

Lastly, Helena High School awarded 10 teachers with a total of 24,453.42.

Derek Dupuis was awarded $2,669.70 for Wobble Stools, Sarah Kate Holland was awarded $2,000 for a Macbook Pro, Sommer Simpson $10,204.70 for 22 iPads, Chris Dean $2,000 for assorted game consoles and games, Jessica Howland $1,128 for 13in MacBook Air, Lindsey Rigdon $573 for books, Melanie Paul $1,128 for 13in Macbook Air, Andria Gaither $2,500 for community-based instruction, Michelle Griffin $250 for Calm Strips and Biance McGrew $2,000 for EMERGE training