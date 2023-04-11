Helena Elementary School to host Spring Fling Published 10:17 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Elementary School will soon offer rides and fun in order to raise money for the Parent teacher Organization as the Spring Fling approaches.

The Spring Fling will be held Friday, April 14 from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, April 15 from 12-4 p.m. and 5-4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 1-5 p.m.

“It is a fun-filled weekend that includes our playground turning into a full-on amusement park,” PTO Member Heather Leon Said. “We also have an online silent auction that weekend to raise money for our PTO.”

This event has been held for more than 20 years. Leon said that all ages are welcome and will enjoy the experience.

“We hope to reach all of our Helena schools and all of Shelby County,” Leon said. “Preschool ages all the way up to high schoolers love The Spring Fling.”

An online audition will be held during the weekend of the Spring Fling in order to raise money for the Parent Teacher Organization.

“Our HES families, local businesses and community generously donate items for us to list in an online silent auction to profit our HES PTO,” Leon said. “This year our profits will be used toward building a multipurpose play area at the school. We have some amazing silent auction items. Bidding will begin Wednesday, April 12th at 8am and will end on Saturday, April 15th at 9:30pm. The lucky winners will pick up their items on Sunday, April 16th at 3 p.m. near the school office.”

The silent auction can be found online at 32Auctions.com