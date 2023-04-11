Vincent earns playoff spot with sweep of B.B. Comer Published 11:37 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Vincent Yellow Jackets remained one of Shelby County’s hottest teams last week by completing a sweep of B.B. Comer to lock up a spot in the playoffs.

The Jackets, who started area play with two losses to Fayetteville by a combined three runs, have won 10 games in a row since, including a sweep of Comer April 4-5 by a combined score of 30-0.

With that, they guaranteed their finish of second in the area and a spot in the playoffs, while they are now 18-3 overall on the season.

Everything was clocking for Vincent in the sweep of Comer, scoring 14 runs on 12 hits in the opening game and giving up just two hits in a shutout effort.

The Jackets scored six runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth to pull away for the 14-0 shutout.

Aiden Poe remained one of the top pitchers this season thanks to a two-hit shutout on the mound. He struck out 12 and allowed no runs or walks in the five-inning, complete-game shutout.

At the plate, Easton Fields and Camden Cobb led the way with two hits and two RBIs each, while Grayson Gulde finished with two hits and one RBI. Zac Carlisle also added two hits in the win, while Poe and Ray Albright finished with two RBIs on one hit.

Beyond that group of players, Casen Fields and Zack Wright both finished with one hit and one RBI each in the win, while Aaron Kirk and Mattson Davis both finished with one RBI.

In the second game, Vincent started with a bang, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first and not looking back. The Yellow Jackets went on to score three more in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to finish off a 16-0 shutout that saw them outhit Comer 14-1.

Gulde got the start on the mound this time around and was flawless. He struck out six and gave up one hit in the complete-game shutout effort.

At the plate, Carlilse had a big game, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Gulde and Ethan McElrath finished with three RBIs on two hits. Albright added three RBIs on one hit, while Davis, Aiden Gaseway, Poe and Fields all finished with one hit and one RBI to complete the area sweep.

Vincent finished area play at 4-2 overall.