Briarwood shuts out Calera for 17th win of season Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – A combined shutout effort on the mound from Jonathan Stevens and Samuel Burr led the Briarwood Lions to their 17th win of the season on Tuesday, April 11 against the Calera Eagles.

Stevens got the start on the mound and was dominant for six innings. Not only did the senior pitcher allow no runs on three hits and four walks, but he struck out 15 of the 26 batters he faced.

He then turned the ball over to Burr for the final inning, who struck out two of the four batters he faced, allowing one hit with no walks or runs to finish off a 5-0 shutout victory.

Briarwood capitalized on the strong pitching performances by steadily pulling away starting with a two-run cushion in the top of the first.

Following singles from Samuel Hoff and Casen Heaps to lead off the inning, a walk loaded the bases two batters later with one out.

Jacob Souders capitalized by lacing a ground ball to right field to drive home two runs for a 2-0 advantage through one.

An inning later, a walk and hit batter set the stage for an RBI single from Brady Waugh to make it 3-0 through two.

The Lions then added one more in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Souders, as they continued to create separation. Souders’ single followed a single from William Clark that moved Hoff into scoring position with two outs, eventually ending with a 4-0 lead through four innings.

Briarwood’s final run came in the top of the fifth with two outs when a bases-loaded walk to Waugh brought home the fifth run in the 5-0 victory.

At the plate, Souders finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the way for the Lions, while Waugh added two RBIs on one hit and one walk. Hoff, Seth Staggs, Heaps and Clark all finished with one hit, while Andrew McAdams reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances thanks to three walks.

The Lions, who have already locked up the area championship this season, are now 17-6 overall.