BSA Troop 219g has first female Eagle Scout in Shelby County Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Boy Scouts of America Troop 119g was the first to see a female Eagle Scout in Shelby County, thanks to Carley Seabrook earning the honor, something Scoutmaster Jammyre Holmes said served as an inspiration for others since.

The BSA “pack” consists of children mostly aged kindergarten to fifth grade. The “troop” are children who are scouts aged 11 to 18.

The Boy Scouts of America went coed nationally allowing girls who desired to be a part of the pack to join and share their skills.

“I think that was brought on by the fact that there were girls who wanted to get on and do the things that boys were doing,” Holmes said.

When Holmes’ daughter Katelyn expressed interest in joining and Holmes came to the realization that girls could now join, she knew the BSA was perfect for both her children.

“When we found out girls were allowed to join, my husband had told me he was a scout when he was little, and he always wanted the kids to know how to take care of themselves,” Holmes said.

Holmes said in the beginning she felt that joining the troop would be a fun thing for her children to do, but had no idea what kind of impact it would truly have.

“Never did I know how amazing the program is, not just because of the outdoor skills, but all of the character building,” Holmes said. “They go through a pretty intensive program all the way to being an Eagle Scout.”

Holmes’ daughter was the first girl to crossover to the troop with the boys. Holmes said they originally crossed over into the Chelsea troop, but as the family resides in Helena they decided to continue with the Helena 219g troop.

Holmes’ Troop 219g was the first in Shelby County to have an Eagle Scout with Carley Seabrooke.

“She was the first to Eagle, and for a long time she was the only female Eagle Scout in Shelby,” Holmes said. “Then, Olivia Holmes in the Chelsea troop, she Eagle’d this year.”

In order to become an Eagle Scout, members of the troop must undergo an “Eagle Project” which usually consists of a service project that is done to better the community.

Seabrooke built an information kiosk for Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue Center in Hoover as her Eagle Project.

Olivia Holmes earned her Eagle Scout Status by helping to build and expand the Hope Garden at Chelsea High School.

“I am very proud of these young ladies for what they have accomplished,” Holmes said.

Holmes also spoke on the importance of an organization like the BSA, and what these types of groups can do for children.

“It is so good for kids,” Holmes said. “Things have changed so much, we don’t get out as much anymore. There aren’t a lot of organizations that provide this kind of leadership, this kind of character building, goal setting and things that will carry them through life.”

Holmes hopes to continue to get the word out about the BSA, as many times when she tells others about the BSA and it being open for girls, most assume that she is talking about the Girl Scouts.

“Many had no idea that girls can even do this kind of stuff,” Holmes said. “These girls have these opportunities to join and to have a community of friends.”

Troop 119g meets at the Chelsea Community Center located at 1101 Chelsea Rd. on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Monical McDaniel at Troop1119@gmail.com.

Troop 1120g meets at the Restore building in Alabaster located at 619 Montevallo Rd. on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Robert Jay at BSATroop1120GAlabasterAL@gmail.com.

Troop 219g meets at the Helena Methodist Church located at 2035 Highway 58 on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jammye Holmes at 219troopgirlbsa@gmail.com.