Collectivus Church hosts contemplative piece depicting the resurrection Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 3

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – Collectivus Church in Calera recently hosted a special outdoor art display featuring pieces by acclaimed artist Scott Erickson.

The display, entitled, “Stations in the Streets,” features 12 pieces of artwork that represent a contemplative journey through Jesus’ final steps in Jerusalem. The art was displayed on the back brick wall of the church.

“This visual contemplation has been practiced for centuries, and this is my artistic take on the Stations of the Cross,” Erickson said. “’Stations in the Street’ is a downloadable art resource for faith communities of all kinds to engage the contemplation of Christ’s journey to the grave.”

Erickson is an artist, author, performative speaker and creative curate who mixes autobiography, mythology and aesthetics to create art.

“This journey to the cross is not only a meditation of Jesus accomplishing what He came to do—the redemption of humanity through His own willful sacrifice—but it’s also a contemplation of Jesus silently participating in some of the worst aspects of being human,” Erickson said.

“Stations in the Streets” depicts Jesus being tempted to give up, His friend’s betrayal, His unjust conviction, the pain He endured, mockery, public humiliation, broken family relationships and the fear of death.

Ben Nelson, who is the pastor of Collectivus Church, shared his thoughts on the artwork.

“Art is an important part of our spiritual faith as it has the power to transcend language and culture, allowing us to connect with God in a unique and powerful way,” he said. “We are excited to have Scott Erickson’s ‘Stations in the Streets’ on display at Collectivus Church, providing a unique and profound way for our community to connect with God during this holy season.”

The work was on display throughout Holy Week until it was taken down on Easter day. Nelson shared that the church plans on displaying it again next year as well as a version for Advent.

Those interested in learning more about Collectivus Church may visit its website at Collectivus.church, and more information on Scott Erickson can be found online at Scottericksonart.com.