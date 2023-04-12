Eric Todd Johnson Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

On Friday April 7, 2023, Eric Todd Johnson, 48, passed away suddenly in Pelham, Alabama.

Todd was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on January 13, 1975. He attended school in Alabaster and Arab, Alabama before settling in Pelham as an adult. Todd possessed a magnetic personality and was a kind, happy soul who delighted in helping others. He attended New Hope Presbyterian Church in Shelby County.

Todd is survived by his mother, Mary Strayer, and stepfather, Larry Strayer; father, Ed Johnson, Jr., and stepmother, MaryAnne Johnson; brothers, Michael Johnson, and Marc (Lezlie) Johnson; sister, Traci (Brad) McDaniel; stepbrothers, Geoff (Tammy) Strayer, Carl (Stephanie) Strayer, and Michael (Aundria) Walley; grandfather, Ed Johnson, Sr.; nephews, Wes and Ed Johnson, Carson McDaniel; nieces, Rainey Krebs, Victoria Johnson, Millie and Ellie Johnson, and Nori McDaniel; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday April 14, 2023, at New Hope Presbyterian Church located at 5521 Double Oak Lane, Birmingham, Alabama 35242 with everyone welcome to attend. Visitation will be from 11 am until 1 pm. A service will be held at 1 pm with a gathering and food immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Todd’s memory to New Hope Presbyterian Church.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.

Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.