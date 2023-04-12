Family Care Dental opens in Alabaster Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 4

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Family Care Dental recently opened its doors in Alabaster and is now ready to serve the community.

Family Care Dental is located at 669 1st Street Southwest at Suite B near Exit Realty and Burger King in Alabaster.

The business aims to provide a comprehensive dental and urgent care center that allows patients to get same-day services and have a place to come for emergency dental care.

“Alabaster is our fourth location,” said Shaheen Upton, CEO and clinical director for Family Care Dental. “Family Care Dental is a little different in our philosophy in terms of the fact that we cater to urgent care services. For example, if you were to break your arm there’s lots of urgent care (facilities where you can receive care.) But if you were to break a tooth, there’s no place that can accommodate you the same day. And so that’s what we are bringing to the Alabaster community which is very unique.”

Upton said they have a state-of-the-art facility with digital x-rays and dental equipment. Family Care Dental also offers a wide range of services and flexible payment plans.

“We don’t necessarily have to refer you out to other places to get dental services,” Upton said. “In addition to that, we also offer urgent care. So, if you are in pain and you need to get to a dental office right away to get treatment, we will work you into the schedule the same day without a previous appointment. We have a philosophy of walk-ins welcome, which is a very unique concept in the dental field.”

The Family Care Dental in Alabaster is located in the former Verizon building. Upton shared that her husband, Gary Upton, who is also the business’s CFO, has special memories of the area.

“That building specifically has a special place in my husband’s heart because he grew up in the Alabaster area,” Upton said. “We had the ribbon cutting, and he was reminiscing about the fact that when he lived with his grandparents in Alabaster, they used to come to that building which originally used to be a blockbuster many years ago. It’s a very memorable building for him and to own that building now is pretty special.”

Those interested in learning more may visit Familycaredentalbirmingham.com/alabaster-office or can call for an appointment at 205-874-9605.