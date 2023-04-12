Helena Old Town LIVE to be held April 15 Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – Helena Old Town LIVE will host a free concert featuring country music artists Lindsay Ell, 49 Winchester and Drayton Farley, Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Helena Amphitheater Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Lindsay Ell is a country-pop artist and TV personality who has been noted as “one of the most exciting and talented young artists” by Forbes. She is best known for her U.S. Platinum-certified single “What Happens in a Small Town” with Brantley Gilbert.

49 Winchester, an up-and-coming band from Eastern Kentucky, gives a new take on Americana and roots music with their blend of bluegrass, rock and country.

Drayton Farley, a Birmingham-based singer-songwriter released, “A Hard Up Life,” in 2020.

“We are thrilled to have Lindsay Ell, 49 Winchester and Drayton Farley performing at our free concert this Saturday,” said Helena Old Town LIVE board member Jeremy Allen. “This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy some amazing live music in a beautiful outdoor setting on Buck Creek in Helena.”

In addition to the live performances, there will be food trucks, Old Town shops will be open and beverages can be purchased in the Helena Entertainment District. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

“Helena Old Town LIVE is committed to providing safe and enjoyable events for our community,” read a press release. “No outside coolers or beverages will be allowed in the amphitheater. Helena Old Town LIVE couldn’t happen without the amazing support of their title sponsors, Discover Shelby County, C-Spire, the city of Helena, AlaBev, Central State Bank and Birmingham Mountain Radio 107.3.”

More information about the concert and the entire summer lineup of free concerts can be found at Explorehelenaoldtown.com