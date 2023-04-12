Helena students Carley Seabrook and Bryce Newman compete in Junior Olympics Published 9:40 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Carley Seabrooke and Bryce Newman of Helena, Alabama are competing in the Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs April 9 through 16.

Carley earned an automatic qualification on January 7, for Smallbore and Air Rifle. She qualified for Smallbore with a score of 585 and a 589 in Air Rifle.

Carley is the Women’s U18 State Champion in Smallbore, earning Distinguished Rifleman Badge in 2022 and won the overall Dixie Smallbore Challenge at the SCSSA Range.

Carley`s goal is to qualify for the USA Shooting Team and have an opportunity to compete in the Olympics.

Carley attends Helena High School, is a member of the Helena High School Band, an avid mountain biker, an Eagle Scout and a member of BSA scouting honor society. When she is not shooting at her club range, she is out hiking, camping, mountain biking or kayaking with her Troop 219.

Scout Master Jammye Holmes of BSA Scout Troop 119 said Carley is also one of three to become an eagle scout within the troop.

“Troop 119 had the first Eagle Scout in Shelby County with Carley Seabrooke,” Holmes said.

Bryce Newman of Helena, is also on his way to the Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs April 12th through the 19th.

Bryce won the Alabama Men’s State Championship in Air Rifle and Smallbore and earned the automatic qualification on January 7th to compete in the Junior Olympics.

He started shooting when he was 11 years old. He is now in the 8th grade, 13 years old and competes against much older competitors.

He has won many medals and awards in the two years he has been competing, becoming a Marksman as a Distinguished Expert to winning gold at the 2021 CMP Junior Rifle Camp.

Winning back to back Bronze Medals for the 2021 Winter Air Gun held in Anniston, Alabama and just recently winning a Bronze Medal in the 2022 Winter Air Gun held in Perry, Ohio, Bryce’s goal is to qualify for the USA Shooting Team and have an opportunity to compete in the Olympics.