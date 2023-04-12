Indian Springs earns important area win over Briarwood Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – With a 1-0 loss to Briarwood on March 23 due to a late goal given up in a defensive battle, Indian Springs was put in a position of needing clutch play down the stretch to earn a spot in the playoffs.

On Tuesday, April 11, Springs got the first one of those needed wins in thrilling fashion against none other than the Briarwood Lions, turning Class 6A, Area 8 into official chaos.

In a must-win for Indian Springs, the battle with the Lions was another tightly-contested game that was low-scoring throughout.

Just like the first game, the two battle to a scoreless tie at the halftime break, but the second-half action more than made up for the slow offensive starts.

Each team found the back of the net in the second half, evening the score at 1-1, but neither could find the game-winner in regulation or overtime.

That ultimately led to a shootout to determine who would walk away with the area win.

Just like the game, the shootout was back-and-forth, but it was Springs who was able to get the slight edge and pick up a 5-4 victory in an exciting finish.

With that, Indian Springs improved to 2-2 in area play and now controls its own destiny for a playoff spot with games left against Helena and Pelham to determine their playoff fate.

If Springs and Briarwood finish with the same 3-3 area record, however, the Lions would get the tilt due to their win in regulation by one goal.

Indian Spring is now 10-8 overall and 2-2 in area play, while Briarwood is finished with area play and boasts an overall record of 13-3-2 with an area record of 3-3.