Journey Baptist Church holds Community Egg Hunt, sunrise service Published 9:18 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 6

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster residents were recently able to have a fun Easter time during Journey Baptist Church’s Community Egg Hunt.

The annual event was held at Journey Baptist Church in Alabaster on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

“It helps to bring people together,” Pastor Paul Armstrong said. “All kinds of folks come together for the cause of the kids. The kids have fun, and the adults get to watch them.”

During the Easter egg hunt, older kids were able to hunt together upstairs while the younger kids hunted downstairs. Attendees were also able to enjoy hotdogs and games.

“We all ate in fellowship together,” Armstrong said. “We got to know one another. We had some folks originally from Taiwan, they came and they live in Helena, so we have just a lot of different backgrounds of people that came and they all had fun.”

Armstrong said attendees were also able to enjoy an educational food activity that taught a lesson on the resurrection.

“It was a crescent roll, and they made a tomb and they put a marshmallow on the inside,” he said. “And then they go cook it and, of course, the marshmallow disappears—Christ rose from the tomb. So, that was an edible object lesson.”

Armstrong said the event served as an opportunity to reach out to new families.

“We were able to speak with the parents and share some things about our church, to invite them and ways that we can minister and help them,” he said.

Journey Baptist Church also held its 13th annual sunrise service the following morning on Easter.

Armstrong said the rain had stopped, and they were able to hold the service outside. They sang during the service and heard a message.

The church also held a small Easter Egg hunt on Easter morning for those attendees who may have missed out on the previous day’s festivities. After the sunrise service, the church served breakfast to those in attendance.

“These events help us look to Jesus Christ who died on the cross and rose up the third day,” Armstrong said. “Which gives us hope and assures us victory—those who know him.”

Armstrong expressed his gratitude to those who made the events possible.

“I would like to thank our youth leaders at Journey Baptist Church,” he said. “They do a tremendous job reaching out and advertising and trying to reach kids for Christ.”

Armstrong also shared the church’s slogan, “Our mission… your journey.”

“We (are) just thankful to be in the community and to have the opportunity to minister to the community,” Armstrong said.