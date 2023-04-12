Pelham softball team picks up area win against Briarwood Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham softball team picked up its fifth consecutive win and is rolling after beating Briarwood in an area matchup on Tuesday, April 11 in the first of several matchups between the two down the stretch of the season.

Pelham fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third inning, but the Panthers responded an inning later with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back.

They outscored the Lions 7-1 from the fourth inning on to pull away for a 7-2 victory to improve to 1-2 in area play.

After falling behind 1-0, Pelham used an RBI triple, an RBI single and a two-run home run to storm in front in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-1 advantage.

Abigail Lombard had the triple to start the two-out rally, while Shelby-Grace Bailey added the single and Alaina Stewart the two-run home run.

An RBI double from Briarwood in the top of the fifth brought the Lions back to within two runs, but that’s as close as they got the rest of the way.

Pelham got another two-out run in the home half of the inning thanks to an error by the Lions during the final at bat of the inning.

The Panthers then added their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from Stewart and another Briarwood error in the next at bat to complete the 7-2 victory.

Pelham was led by Stewart with her two hits and three RBIs, while Bailey finished with two hits as well with one RBI. Lombard added an RBI on her triple, while Jessica Gray, Jordan Howard and Emery Plunkett all finished with one hit.

In the circle, Ryann Jones finished with a complete-game effort featuring five strikeouts. She allowed two unearned runs with six hits and one walk.

Pelham is now 13-7 overall and in the midst of the team’s strongest stretch of play this season.