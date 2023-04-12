Spain Park improves to 3-0 in area play with another 10-run win Published 6:09 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park Jaguars remained in the driver’s seat in their area on Tuesday, April 11 in a matchup with Hewitt-Trussville.

Following a sweep of rival Oak Mountain the week before to start area play 2-0, the Jags picked up their second 10-run area win in a row in an 11-1 victory against the Huskies.

With that win, they improved to 3-0 in area play with three area games left, while they improved to 24-6 overall.

In the win, Spain Park was able to finish off the game in a shortened five innings, and Lucas Thornton was flawless in that span on the mound. The senior pitcher struck out one, while he allowed just one hit and one run with five walks to pick up the complete-game victory.

Offensively, the Jaguars got off to a fast start in the opening inning. Despite falling into a 1-0 hole, they scored three in the bottom of the first after the first three batters reached base safely.

That led to a Cole Edwards RBI double, a Clay Spencer fielder’s choice RBI and a James Battersby RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Jags then had a big third inning that saw a sac fly from Battersby drive home one run, an RBI single from Evan Smallwood drive home another, a three-RBI double from Edwards make it 8-1, a bases-loaded hit batter make it 9-1 and an RBI single from Matthew Widra make it 10-1.

That seven-run frame was more than enough cushion for the Jags, who added one more run in the fourth to complete the scoring.

At the plate, Edwards finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Smallwood finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Beyond that, Widra added two hits and an RBI, while Battersby finished with one hit and two RBIs. Spencer also finished with an RBI on one hit, while Jacob Tobias finished with one hit as well.

Spain Park outhit the Huskies 9-1 in the win.