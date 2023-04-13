Date set for sixth “Ready to Shred” event Published 10:37 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – On Thursday, May 18, The Shelby County Chamber of, in collaboration with Gone For Good Document, E-Waste Solutions/United Ability and the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena, will hold the sixth annual “Ready to Shred” Recycling Day.

Over the last three years, more than 300 businesses and individuals have brought thousands of pounds of shredded paper as well as thousands of pounds of e-waste. Examples include computers/laptops, cell phones/ PDAs, DVD players/ VCRs, household appliances, communication equipment, office machines, printers, stereos and servers/routers.

This year’s event will be held at the parking lot next to the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Gone for Good Document and E-garbage Solutions will have a mobile truck for document destruction on-site, as well as a drop-off station for electronic waste.

On May 18, both businesses and individuals can drop off authorized e-waste such as: computers, laptops, mobile phones, PDAs, DVD players, VCRs, home appliances, communication equipment, office equipment, printers, stereos, servers and routers.

Participants are requested to adhere to the following guidelines:

– No more than four banker boxes of paper.

– No more than four suitable recyclable lawn/leaf bags

– A maximum of four medium plastic storage containers containing acceptable recyclables.

– No televisions, computer monitors, or batteries are permitted.

Those interested can contact Jordan Powell, The chamber’s vice president of investor relations, at 205-663-4542, ext. 109, or by e-mail at Jordan@shelbychamber.org for more information.