Joanne (Joy) Ostby passed away peacefully in St. Peters, MO. at the age of 91. Joy was a dear and beloved Christian woman whose love for others was a reflection of her love for Christ.

Joy was one of three children born to Agnes and Otto Sorvig in Crookston, MN. After the tragic death of her mother to Tuberculosis when Joy was four years old, she and her younger sister Carol were raised by her aunt and uncle, Olga and Henry Sorvig. Joy graduated from high school, obtained a teacher’s credential, and taught in a one-room schoolhouse in rural North Dakota. Soon after, Joy’s adventurous spirit led her to became a flight attendant for TWA. She loved the work and flew around the country until meeting her future husband Frederick Ostby Jr. The couple married and had four children on the East Coast before moving to Kansas City where Fred took a job with the National Weather Service. Suburban life suited them well and Joy enjoyed raising the family and socializing with friends at church. Joy and Fred were married for 33 years.

With Joy’s faith in God and passion for helping others, missionary and volunteer work became her focus for the next several years. Her involvement included helping to build a church in Haiti, serving as “house mom” at a halfway house in Denver, working with an organization in Little Rock that brought resources to impoverished countries, and volunteering at children’s organizations in New Mexico and Texas. She continued giving back in Birmingham, AL where Joy eventually settled to be near family. During her 14+ years there, she taught English to Hispanic mothers, helped at a women’s safehouse, volunteered at Save-A-Life organization, and many other Christian charities.

Joy had the loving support of her neighbors and friends at Evangel Presbyterian Church and often invited them over for coffee or walks. Joy was energized by being outdoors and constantly marveled the beauty of God’s creations. Of her many interests, time with family was always special and cherished. So generous of her time and her heart, she was a beloved and devoted mother and grandmother to her four children and five grandchildren. Joy’s loving kindness, easy smile, warm hugs, tireless generosity, and steady devotion to family will be truly missed.

Joy is survived by her four children, Paul (Pamela) Ostby, Neil (Kathy) Ostby, Karen (Logan) Cook, and Lynn (Chris) Mead – and her five grandchildren, Shelby (Wesley) Pracht, Shaeffer Cook, Jacob (Kelly) Ostby, Rheana (Hudson) Barber, and Samuel (Lauren) Ostby.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to loveladycenter.org, or savalife.org.