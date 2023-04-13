Kindergarten enrollment to begin at HES April 27 Published 11:05 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Future Helena Huskies are invited to begin enrollment for kindergarten for the upcoming school year beginning April 27.

This year, Helena Elementary School will host an in-person registration on April 27 from noon until 6 p.m. and April 28 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

HES Principal Genet Holcomb said the school would love for parents to attend the in-person enrollment time and bring their upcoming kindergarten students with them.

To enroll for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 2 of the enrollment year.

Documents needed for the enrollment time include:

-A photo ID from the enrolling parent or legal guardian.

-Proof of age (a birth certificate)

-A valid Alabama Immunization Form

-Proof of residence (two documents which could include a utility bill, a tax statement or rental agreement)

-Proof of custody (if applicable)

-Social security number (voluntary)

According to the school calendar, the first day of school will begin on Aug. 10.

For parents who are new to Helena Elementary, they are also invited to join a listserv for weekly emails regarding school announcements and important dates to remember.

The listserv can be found on Helena Elementary School’s website. For more information about the kindergarten registration, call the school office at 205-682-5540.