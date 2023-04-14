Arrest reports for March 27 through April 9 Published 2:16 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 27 through April 9.

Alabaster

March 27

-Carley Brooke Warnock, 19, of Orlando, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Erskine Hawkins, 58, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

March 28

-Fidel Junior Chavez, 21, of Fultondale, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Toya Williams McAdams, 56, of Calera, driving under the influence any substance.

March 29

-Ana Hernandez Ruiz, 37, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

March 31

-Janice Marie Miller, 63, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Claudia Lizette Salazar, 33, of Calera, harassment.

April 1

-Anthony Ray Bryson, 38, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jose Medrano Jacobo, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Bryant Teddy Grogan, 18, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

April 2

-Tederrien Darrell Hagler, 19, of Fairfield, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

April 4

-Jerred Elijawah Clemons, 21, criminal trespass first degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 5

-Ebonie Nichole Hudson, 33, assault third degree.

-Terrance Gregory Irvin, 44, bail jumping second degree.

April 7

-Whitney Shanay Hudson, 32, assault third degree.

Montevallo

April 5

-Aaron Clark Alford, 59, of Montevallo, stolen property – RSP buying/receiving stolen property and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

April 6

-Reginald Vick Smith, 23, obstruction – bail jumping.

April 7

-Timothy Leviticus Walker, 24, of Marion Junction, from obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

April 8

-Sarah Robertson, 31, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

April 9

-Cameron Dewayne Royster, 35, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and property crime – tampering with physical evidence.

Pelham

April 2

-Shannon Kehoe, 27, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, endangering welfare of child and public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Cole Gerhardt, 30, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, endangering welfare of a child and public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Miguel Alvarado Soriano, 38, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Daniel Wilson, 34, of Maylene, traffic – inoperable brake lights.

-Michael Giera, 36, of Hoover, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Austin Hefner, 29, of Troy, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 3

-Shambrian Mayes, 47, of Birmingham, criminal mischief in the second degree – damage to public property and domestic violence – third degree – criminal trespass 3rd.

April 4

-Sharon Penrod, 53, of Hartselle, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Tristen Taylor, 18, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale

-Kyle Harrell, 25, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

April 6

-Kewuanis Cunningham, 27, of Tuscaloosa, theft of property in the fourt degree – miscellaneous.

-Marquese May, 26, of Hoover, criminal possession of forged instrument in the fourth degree.

-Jason Crawford, 23, of Hoover, criminal possession of forged instrument in the fourth degree.

April 7

-Cristian Bermudez Madrigal, 48, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-A’Mon Lane, 18, of Chelsea, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.