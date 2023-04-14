Calera police apprehend multi-state offender Published 11:03 am Friday, April 14, 2023

CALERA – A routine headlight check by a Calera patrol unit on Thursday night, April 13 turned into something far more dangerous when a suspect failed to stop and began driving in a reckless manner.

During the pursuit, a passenger jumped from the vehicles while it was still in motion, and a second responding officer was able to detain him. While attempting to elude law enforcement, the driver threw objects from his window and dispersed a bag of suspected methamphetamine out his window.

The remaining suspect then abandoned his still moving vehicle and ran into the woods. Additional officers arrived and began a search. Montevallo and Jemison officers along with Chilton County deputies responded to assist.

“The driver made the choice to refuse to stop and run from police endangering the public, himself and the officers,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said.

The driver is from Jemison has at least 32 prior arrests, is a multi-state offender and has felony and misdemeanor warrants from 4 separate jurisdictions.

“This suspect has prior attempting to elude charges,” Hyche said. “When a criminal has drugs, warrants, stolen property or abducted children in their vehicle—we have dealt with all of these—risking the misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude is no deterrent. This has to change. It must be a felony with a significant penalty.”

Hyche expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement who aided in the arrest.

“These officers again went far above and beyond the basic requirements of their job, risking their own safety, to stop frequent flyer criminal who made choices he should be held accountable for,” Hyche said. “I am grateful and amazed that we still have a few excellent young men and women willing to do this job.”