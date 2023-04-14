Helena girls take down Pelham in rivalry battle to keep playoff hopes alive Published 11:39 am Friday, April 14, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – The Helena girls soccer team kept their hopes of a spot in this year’s Class 6A playoffs alive on Thursday, April 13 thanks to a shutout against rival Pelham.

The Huskies needed a win to have their best shot, and they got it with their second shutout against the rival Panthers this season.

After a 9-0 win against the Panthers on March 22, Helena entered the game with confidence, and while it wasn’t as dominant of an effort offensively, the defense continued an impressive stretch of play.

Despite a tight one-goal loss to No. 2 Briarwood in their last outing, the Huskies had given up two goals or less in 18 of their 19 games entering the matchup with the Panthers and one or less in all but three games with 12 shutouts.

That strong defensive presence was apparent once again against the Panthers, which allowed Helena to create some early cushion.

The Huskies tallied three first-half goals from junior Ashlynn Beery and freshmen Baileigh Rumage and Addison Foxworth to take a 3-0 lead.

Helena wasn’t able to add to that the rest of the way, but took a 3-0 lead into the half and let the defense pace the team the rest of the way to complete the shutout win.

With the victory, the Huskies improved to 9-9-1 overall this season and 2-3 in area play. If the Huskies can beat Indian Springs on April 18 and Indian Springs then loses to Pelham on April 21, the Huskies will make the playoffs. Helena can also make it if they beat Indian Springs by more than two goals.

It won’t be an easy task, but the Huskies’ defense should give them a chance.