Land transactions for March 24 through April 5 Published 2:28 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

March 24

-Richard J. Wilson to Cecilia Parrado, for $390,000, for Lot 180 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Inverness Holdings LLC to HGC Inverness LLC, for $5,158,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-N&C Properties LLC to M. J. Hardy, for $375,000, for Lot 2 in Cambrian Valley Office Park.

-30 Monroe LLC to M. J. Hardy, for $1,200,000, for Lot 2 in Monroes Industrial Park 2nd Addition Resurvey of Lot 2A.

-Warren K. Bailey to D. Stephen Watkins, for $97,440, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Nancy Horton Moore to Ashley Crumpton, for $5,000, for Lot 4 in Mooney Estates Resubdivision of Lot 3 & Lot 4.

-Nancy Horton Moore to Joshua R. Lamar, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Mooney Estates Resubdivision of Lot 3 & Lot 4.

-FKH SFR C1 LP to SKH SFR M LP, for $1,029,800, for Lot 9 in Cobblestone Village, Lot 304 in Union State Phase III, Lot 137 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1 and Lot 62 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-FKH SFR C2 LP to FKH SFR M LP, for $570,000, for Lot 93 in Laurel Woods Phase IV and Lot 484 in Forest Lakes.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $346,500, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $346,500, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Leon Hoover to Kendra K. Koch, for $179,900, for Lot 1 in Bensons Camp on Waxahatchee Creek.

-James Roll to Stephen Blair Young, for $325,000, for Lot 139 in Polo Crossings Section 1.

-John G. Pfrimmer to Rebhi Ismail Awad, for $1,050,000, for Lot 24 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Larry A. Lewis to Jacob Taylor, for $443,000, for Lot 33 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to George Travis Owens, for $420,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Leonardo Avila Gonzalez to William Robert O’Neal, for $480,000, for Lot 210 in Shadow Oaks Estates 2nd Sector.

-Earnest D. Rigney to Dan Lane, for $535,000, for Lot 33 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-Dustin R. Parker to Andres Arias, for $390,000, for Lot 89 in Chelsea Station.

-Andres Arias to Benjamin T. Gann, for $318,000, for Lot 395 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Clarece H. Clark to Clarece H. Clark, for $10,000, for Lot 11 in Lincoln Park.

-Shane Gallups to William D. Holle, for $195,000, for Lot 16 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Christopher AJ Etheredge to Martha J. Lee, for $216,000, for Lot 23 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Christie White to William P. White, for $267,800, for Lot 68 in Cameron Woods 3rd Addition.

-Post Real Estate Holdings LLC to Jessica Elyse Post, for $459,100, for Lot 114 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.

-Joseph Cain Merklein to Raymond Rounds, for $370,000, for Lot 73 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Michael Alan Friedman to Michael Alan Friedman, for $132,900, for Lot 10 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Anthony Jamile Green to Anwar Punjani, for $1,365,000, for Lot 1134 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Valerie A. Jones to Perry Hilyer, for $459,011, for Lot 106 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Kelby Austin Jennings to Phillip C. Jones, for $100,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Barbara A. Tatum to Corey Bryson, for $10,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Clarence H. Baldwin to Matthew Dean Baldwin, for $5,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathy C. Oakes to Kevin R. Wiggins, for $108,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

March 27

-Jenny Phuong Trinh Le to Tommy Tai Le, for $340,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Melanie Jones Smith to Jonathan Nichols, for $477,000, for Lot 7 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jason Eldridge, for $336,010, for Lot 45 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael Shawn Beane, for $552,170, for Lot 625 in Village of Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Sampsell Rentals LLC to Jonathan Michael Cook, for $159,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Kevin R. Turner to Ramona Guadalupe Castro Romero, for $16,000, for Lot 55 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Jeffery A. Marquess to Joel Quinonez, for $63,500, for Block B in Russell R. Hetz of the Town of Calera Alabama.

-Joshua H. White to JRP Properties LLC, for $162,500, for Lot 55 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector.

-Aero Investments LLC to Summer Woodson Vacarella, for $558,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Ken Underwood Development Inc. to Michael D. Martin, for $1,042,000, for Lot 21-12 in Mt Laurel Phase 3B Sector 2.

-Susan Doyal to Mohammad Jasim Uddin, for $189,900, for Lot 28 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Leah Anne Wood to Leah Anne Wood, for $458,690, for property in Section 25, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Leah Anne Wood to Amanda A. Gibson, for $458,690, for property in Section 25, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Charles Russell Cowley to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 353 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-Jeffrey M. Heinke to Denty Paul Vaughn, for $625,000, for Lot B134 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Kristen H. Weldy to Kristen H. Weldy, for $145,150, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jonathan Nichols to Joshua Kramer, for $399,000, for Lot 5 in Chestnut Glenn.

-Jimmie Lou Champion to Shelby County Board of Education, for $120,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Diana V. Baccus to Morgan B. Sanderson, for $202,900, for Lot 36 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Margarette Massey to Margarette Janae Massey, for $265,000, for Lot 105 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Margarette W. McNeal to Margarette Wright McNeal, for $203,200, for Lot 206 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Tammy Bishop to Robert McConnell, for $312,000, for Lot 42 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Taylor Sloan to Darel Elem, for $315,000, for Lot 506 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Gregory S. Cook to Rick Foster, for $1,185,000, for Lot 12 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-J P Building Company LLC to Lisa Brogdon, for $185,000, for Lot 5 in Canyon Parks Townhomes.

-Charles Blackward Freeman to Haley Simonetti Gilchrist, for $570,000, for Lot 16 in Altadena Woods Amended Map.

-Myron S. Brienza to Charles Blackward Freeman, for $839,000, for Lot 935 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Amanda Batton Williamson to Quy Hoang Chung, for $320,000, for Lot 43 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Map.

-Justin Thomas Clifton to George Edward Adamson, for $95,000, for Lot A in Vansant Family Subdivision.

March 28

-Timothy Cullinane to Peter R. Murrell, for $297,100, for Lot 79 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-Michael R. Shuta to Wesley Alan Ward, for $424,900, for Lot 7 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Dorothy J. Powell to Jonathan Clarke, for $230,000, for Lot 87 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Palmer Cove Condominium Owners Association Inc., for $50,000, for Lot 56 in Palmer Cove Condominium.

-Kris Heisler to Matthew Mumper, for $600,000, for Lot 2213 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Jordan Cracraft to Stephanie A. McGee, for $220,900, for Lot 14 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Robby Dale Griffin to John Wesley Collum, for $12,000, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Perry V. Hudson to Kay Morrison, for $365,000, for Lot 331 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Siddhartha Gaddamanugu to Mariela C. Pino, for $535,000, for Lot 137 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dustin Ross Parker, for $359,900, for Lot 1345 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Jerry P. Ingram to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., for $342,000, for Lot 1310 in Old Cahaba IV.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jared Kristopher Cornutt, for $372,900, for Lot 1312 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-William R. Hains to Thomas J. Lager, for $750,000, for Lot 16 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jerry P. Ingram, for $499,900, for Lot 108 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Karen Elaine Wren, for $472,000, for Lot 24 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Iris Glasco, for $374,900, for Lot 337 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Ritchie D. Grissett, for $10,000, for Lot 409 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Rachel R. Graves, for $544,900, for Lot 27 in Creekview Phase 2.

-Kyle F. Washburn to Charles Russell Cowley, for $450,000, for Lot 14 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Stephanie Moore to Matthew Cockrell, for $349,900, for Lot 19 in Hidden Springs Sector 1.

-Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John Chambers, for $501,500, for Lot 1231 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Matthew Brandon Cockrell to Tammy Lynn Bishop, for $380,000, for Lot 39 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stuart Anderson, for $820,095, for Lot 1342 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Terry M. Creel to Albert J. Jackson, for $480,000, for Lot 15 in Barkley Square.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Kelly R. Vaziri, for $561,900, for Lot 710 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Star Properties LLC to Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC, for $278,938, for Lot 15 in J H Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Joshua B. Johnson to Joshua B. Johnson, for $189,800, for Lot 225 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Sheila Y. Kidd, for $248,689, for Lot 13 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

March 29

-Elinor Shaw Ozley to Elizabeth Terrell Dillard, for $275,000, for Lot 30 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Quiana Letesha Heard, for $259,995, for Lot 353 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Betty Hulon to Alexandra Marie Hulon, for $85,333.33, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jerry Lee Trummell to Edwin Bruce Holcombe, for $40,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert John Venter to 101 Shady Lane Trust, for $145,600, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Allen Peel to Allen Peel, for $10,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Renee Ray to Renee Ray, for $3,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Allen Peel to Allen Peel, for $10,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Carolyn Brantley to Donald Brantley, for $80,304, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Carolyn Brantley to Charles Brantley, for $80,304, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Carolyn Brantley to Erin Brantley, for $80,304, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Latasha R. Dawkins, for $336,630, for Lot 52 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Trent William Tolbert, for $363,232, for Lot 54 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-CGP Birmingham TB LLC to TB Liberty LLC, for $3,214,285, for Lot 1 in Tacala Valleydale.

-Lawrence Berry to Arden Cox, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Hickory Point.

-William B. Morton to Katherine Morton Gurley, for $653,630, for Lot 36 in Pumpkin Hollow Resurvey.

March 30

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joseph Peters, for $906,253, for Lot 1325 in Blackridge Phase 3 Resurvey No. 1.

-Alfred Robinson to Eads Holley Investments LLC, for $10,000, for Lots 57 and 58 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Franklin Rex Defoor to Liquid Property Group LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 38B1 in Resubdivision of Lot 38B.

-IRS Innovations LLC to Thi Tran, for $90,000, for Lot A in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.

-Halo Fun 1 LLC to Robert Redmond, for $382,040, for Lot 39 in Kentwood 1st Addition.

-Liquid Property Group LLC to Allen Perkins, for $100,000, for Lot 38-B1 and property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Tree of Life Investments LLC to Heather N. Bradley, for $230,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-James Mark Withrow to Erik Hofmeister, for $199,000, for Lot 16 in Hanna Farms Amended Survey.

-Rufus L. Lawhorn to Readyvest LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 4 in Fanchers Subdivision.

-Readyvest LLC to David Bradford, for $111,000, for Lot 4 in Fanchers Subdivision.

-Ellena Harper Carr to Chase L. Carter, for $340,000, for Lot 125 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alexa R. Lauderdale, for $329,900, for Lot 1365 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Loise Wanjiku Kabiru, for $289,990, for Lot 39 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Glen I. Jacobson to Garth Legvold, for $860,000, for Lot 27 in Shires Phase III Sector I.

-Alex Morrison to Alex Morrison, for $234,100, for Lot 7 in Cedar Cove Phase II.

-Jerome P. Davis to Marcus S. Morgan, for $228,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Marlon Daniel to Diane M. Cordar, for $239,900, for Lot 226 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey Final Plat.

-FirstBank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $215,600, for Lot 177 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Dianne Moore to CMH Homes Inc., for $19,500, for Lot 6 in Quail Estates.

-Gillard Dianne Moore to CMH Homes Inc., for $58,500, for Lot 7 in Quail Run Estates.

-Nicholas T. Williams to Patricia Wesson, for $220,000, for Lot 86 in Summerchase Phase 2.

March 31

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Arkesia Vachelle Farrington, for $306,900, for Lot 21-34 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Meridith Williams Peeples to James Alan Andrews, for $462,500, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook Seventh Sector Survey of Unit 1.

-Aaron Lawley to Darmethia Vashon Provost, for $245,000, for Lot 167 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Pamela E. Burtram to Derek Lawrence Meullen, for $184,900, for Lot 7 in Wildewood Village.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Timothy D. Riley, for $585,665, for Lot B-86 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Calvin L. Linder, for $363,900, for Lot 1355 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Megan C. Autrey to Zachary Tyler Langer, for $412,000, for Lot 14 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Addition.

-Joseph Handley to Mike Wiman, for $415,000, for Lot 540 in Riverwoods 5th Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Evan Anthony Dunnaway, for $281,900, for Lot 103 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Stinson Lyon to Victoria Tucker, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Willis Survey.

-David H. Howell to Karl Waller, for $352,000, for Lot 91 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-William Joseph McCanna to John Moore, for $1,700,000, for Lot 621 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector Resurvey of Lot 620 and 621.

-Newcastle Construction LLC to Carol E. Stettheimer, for $552,228, for Lot 126 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Christopher T. Jones to Amna Mohamad, for $320,000, for Lot 59 in Sunset Lake Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Brent T. Hollingsworth to Stephen Eric Powell, for $440,000, for Lot 30 in Silverleaf Phase 3.

-Valor Communities LLC to Prudvinath Reddy Bandagattu, for $274,850, for Lot 326 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to Michael Denicola, for $274,850, for Lot 327 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Betty Zeitz Revocable Living Trust to Katherine Walker Buchwald, for $310,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-John Richey Shaw to Shaun Mullet, for $630,000, for Lot 22-74 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Michelle D. Hickerson to Frank Riggs, for $630,000, for Lot 11 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Jack Daniel Nix to Paul Joffre Brignet, for $300,000, for Lot 60 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition.

-Larry A. Palmer to Beartrel E. Milton, for $550,000, for Lot 11 in Grey Oaks Sector III.

-DAL Properties LLC to Michael W. Bryant, for $550,000, for Lot 2466 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Curtis Furgason to Gabriel Threatt, for $240,000, for Lot 78 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

April 3

-We Buy and Resell Homes LLC to Auro Swamy, for $25,300, for Lot 705 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Sonya Swords to Fishing House LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 50 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Perry B. Hilyer to Savanah Butler, for $297,850, for Lot 620 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV.

-Zachery V. White to Brent T. Holingsworth, for $575,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Rupa Desai Goolsby to Charles Poole, for $450,000, for Lot 344 in Caldwell Crossing Third Sector.

-Anthony L. Browning to Kimberly Michelle Green, for $484,000, for Lot 198 in Wynlake Subdivision Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carl Douglas Wolfe, for $510,000, for Lot 339 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Jeffery L. Posekany to William Jeffrey Blankenship, for $245,000, for Lot 5 in Eaglewood Estates 3rd Sector.

-Edith M. Geloneck to Allied Property Solutions LLC, for $155,500, for Lot 40 in Timber Park Phase III.

-Allied Property Solutions LLC to Glenda Brown, for $185,000, for Lot 40 in Timber Park Phase III.

-Andrew C. Galloway to Andrew C. Galloway, for $47,000, for Lot 38 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Honcho LLC to Emma K. McClung, for $237,500, for Lot 11 in Hampton Square.

-Christopher Herbert to Andrew Mace, for $363,000, for Lot 9 in Royal Oaks Fourth Sector Unit 1.

-Pamela R. McDaniel to Base Partners LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 5 in Wynlake Phase I.

-John M. Pearson to Etzael Ortiz Olguin, for $335,000, for Lot 35 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shane Patrick Ryan, for $517,100, for Lot 111 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Isaiah R. Robinson to Justin H. Orr, for $245,000, for Lot 63 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Michael Ray Scogin to Carjen Rentals LLC, for $118,070, for Lot 38 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $570,000, for Lots 21-18, 21-19, 21-20, 21-21, 21-22, 21-23, 21-44, 21-45, 21-46 and 21-47 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-Veronica Camacho Gonzaleze to Edilzar Samuel Alvarado, for $50,000, for Lot 9 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Tamika Moody to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $231,800, for Lot 128 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Donald Taylor to Fearless Real Estate Investments LLC, for $1,040,000, for Lots 1, 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 26 in Laurel Cliffs and Lots 29, 31 and 32 in Laurel Cliffs First Addition.

-Jeff L. Whidby to Jeff L. Whidby, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Whidby Weathers & Gray Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Jeff L. Whidby to Jeff L. Whidby, for $80,000, for Lot 4 in Whidby Weathers & Gray Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Jeff L. Whidby to Milton E. Weathers, for $80,000, for Lot 3 in Whidby Weathers & Gray Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Jeff L. Whidby to Harold C. Gray, for $80,000, for Lot 2 in Whidby Weathers & Gray Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Bank of America to Federal National Mortgage Association, for $364,380.53, for Lot 1822 in Eagle Point 18th Sector.

-Richard R. Sprouse to Richard R. Sprouse, for $225,360, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 1st Phase.

-Barbara Wilson to Rodney Brown, for $43,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles Justin Guercio to Richard Turner, for $1,000,000, for Lot 7 in Spring Garden Estates Sector Two.

-James S. Fitzgerald to Javed Iqbal, for $456,500, for Lot 1342 in Macallan Phase II in Ballantrae.

-Kimberly Anne Thees to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $494,900, for Lot 16-03 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

April 4

-Jesus Rodriguez Castro to Allen D. Hunter, for $182,000, for Lot 32 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Valor Communities LLC to Brenda D. Hudson, for $299,850, for Lot 330 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Cody Marshall Moon to Sha’Kyia D. Pierce, for $232,000, for Lot 151 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Riverchase Country Club to HGC Riverchase LLC, for $885,208, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Elizabeth A. Johnson to Patricia Cantavespre, for $315,000, for Lot 68 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jose Vidal Martinez Rios to Edward Daniel Vazquez, for $240,000, for Lot 1 in Williams Place Final Plat.

-Ryan Kirkland to Charles Teague, for $179,900, for Lot 306 in Sterling Oaks Condominium a Condominium.

-Carmen Cenovia Bejaran De Martinez to Gary Wiggins, for $261,500, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Henry Jason Jebeles to Robert Farley, for $775,000, for Lot 5 in McFadden Oaks.

-Timothy L. Goff to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $251,000, for Lot 514 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Iris B. Glasco to BHMO Property Holdings LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 143 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to Khandaker Ahtesham Ahmed, for $274,850, for Lot 329 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Tree of Life Investments LLC to Stephen Clay Kornegay, for $275,000, for Lot 59 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Michael S. Allen to Brendan G. Beal, for $170,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jesus Augusto Marquez Gonzalez, for $275,372.50, for Lot 373 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jeremy McQueen to Mary Helen Medina, for $220,000, for Lot 144 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Carl Douglas Wolfe to Alfred Lee Daniel, for $495,000, for Lot 252 in Woodlands Sector 2, 4 and 5 Sector Two Final Plat.

-Tammy J. Boone to Mason Weathers, for $125,000, for Lot 3 in Boone Subdivision Final Plat.

-Justin Ray Moody to Bin Han, for $339,900, for Lot 1419 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Christopher Rocco Renno to Taylor Christine Bartuska, for $450,000, for Lot 43 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Edward E. Cornell to Jason Avello, for $333,000, for Lot 546 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Thomas Keith to Sammy Yassin, for $435,000, for Lot 1132 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Raymond Bradley, for $466,095, for Lot 184 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Secretary of Houding and Urban Development to Daniel S. Sandoval, for $80,000, for Lot 16 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Russell G. Powers to C & C Construction LLC, for $42,000, for Lot 307 in Riverwoods Third Sector Resurvey Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sheila Danae Maddox Clinton, for $352,900, for Lot 1302 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Collin David Thomas, for $271,900, for Lot 74 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-David Lazzarotti to West Country LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 26 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alnisha Roshell Ramsey, for $332,317, for Lot 1327 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Matthew Nichols to Daisy Mendoza, for $300,000, for Lot 3 in J G Lacey Subdivision.

-Larry Todd Hill to South Partnership LLP, for $180,000, for Lot 9 in St Charles Place Phase IV Resurvey of Lots 5 thru 12.

-Heritage Holding Company LLC to Anthony J. Oddo, for $30,470, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Susan Y. Deskinan to Thrive Capital LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 11 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Michael W. Jones to Michael W. Jones, for $189,920, for Lot 58 in Oakwood Village.

-Jerrold C. Stamps to Herb Langford, for $110,000, for Lot 4 in Stamps Family Subdivision.

-Mark Sexton to Ryan Richey, for $275,000, for Lot 10 in Dearing Downs.

April 5

-Ronald Gene Brown to Jackie Popwell, for $516,251, for Lot 2023 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Subdivision Phase 2.

-Marcha Motes to Steven Tucker, for $120,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Sarai Olvera Davis to Samuel Erasmo Olvera Munoz, for $105,820, for Lot 2 in Wild Cat Run Resubdivision of Lot 2.

-Stephen Bryce McClain to Paul John Pope, for $250,700, for Lot 55 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-Eddie James Thomas to Eddie James Thomas, for $556,620, for Lot 24 in Weatherly Subdivision.

-Lea Ann Watts to Janet Whatley, for $455,000, for Lot 2 in Riverchase Country Club 37th Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David Thomas Burroughs, for $985,617, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Stephen K. Williams, for $924,769, for Lot 1-607 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Andres De Jesus Rodriguez Martin, for $552,373, for Lot 43 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sanford Morgan to Jeremy Chance, for $20,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Shane P. Ryan to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., for $310,000, for Lot 17 in Old Town Helena.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tamika Ramsey Moody, for $448,010, for Lot 23 in Reserve at Timberline.

-OBrien Homes LLC to Five Star Investments LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jose Melgar to Jorge David Juarez Acosta, for $53,000, for Lot 2 in Gerald Davidson Family Estates.

-Debra S. Skinner to Debra Sue Skinner, for $240,500, for Lot 14 in Calumet Meadow.

-Debra Sue Skinner to Debra Sue Skinner, for $216,820, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Blayne Burgess, for $469,614, for Lot 111 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Madison Dykes to Jaalah Rachelle Olver, for $268,241, for Lot 15 in Chanda Terrace First Sector.

-Rosa Marie Torres to Luciano Alejandro Aguirre, for $170,000, for Lot 8 in K B Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Amazing Homes LLC to Jarrett T. Wright, for $293,000, for Lot 34 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Allen Drew Hunter to James Thomas Hill, for $241,000, for Lot 36 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Amended Map.