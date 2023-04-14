Municipal police reports for March 27 through April 11 Published 2:24 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 27 through April 11.

Alabaster

March 27

-Information only abandoned vehicle from Highway 119 and 1st Street SW.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Baretree Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Wellington Manor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a 8×16 utility trailer valued at $2,501.00.

-Information only from the 50 Block of Kent Stone Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were tools valued at $279.98.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Buck Creek Circle. Damaged was a lawn valued at $1.

March 28

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Blvd.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a ring valued at $10,000.

-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Weatherly Club Drive. Stolen was money valued at $600.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Tropical Lane (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

March 29

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen was mens/women apparel valued at $250.70.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $6,800.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace. Recovered was a computer/hardware/software; Apple iPhone.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged were autos and structures – single occupancy dwellings valued at $4.

March 30

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Abington Circle (residence/home). Stolen were prescription sunglasses valued at $85.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $6,148.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).

March 31

-Animal complaint from the 70 Block of 12th Street NW.

-Information only from 6th Avenue SW and Market Center Drive.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of 11th Street SW (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW (residence/home). Damaged was a kitchen window screen valued at $100.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $400.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home). Stolen was a Taurus valued at $50.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a controlled substance from Old Highway 31 and 10th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Smith & Wesson bodyguard, 1.1 gram of Amphetamines/Methamphetamines and other drugs; 0.75 grams of other drugs (Fentanyl).

-Lost property from the Souther Colonial Promenade. Recovered was money, credit/debit cards and a wallet valued at $24.37.

April 1

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Damaged was a rear quarter panel.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

April 2

-Probation violation and possession of a controlled substance from Thompson Road and Warrior Park (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Cocaine and 1.19 grams of marijuana.

-Property damage from Mills Hills Road and Wynlake Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front right quarter panel and front bumper of a blue Toyota C-HR valued at $25,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home). Damaged was a gold Chevy Malibu valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sugarhill Lane.

-Information only abandoned property from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a small bag with white hard substance, a small bag with dirty with white and brown substance, drug/narcotic equipment heroin rig, 0.25 grams of heroin and 1.79 grams on crack cocaine.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Helena

April 2

-Death investigation from Piedmont Drive.

April 3

-Miscellaneous from the 1100 Block of Wyndham Parkway.

-Criminal trespass first degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 400 Block of Laurel Woods Trace.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5500 Block of Roy Drive.

April 4

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

April 5

-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Highway 52 West and Cahaba Falls Lane.

April 6

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Ruffin Road.

-Dog violation – excessive barking from Cabin View Lane.

April 8

-Miscellaneous from Jenkins Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Burglary third degree and assault third degree from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.

April 9

-Miscellaneous from Piedmont Drive.

Montevallo

April 4

-Property damage from Ashville Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from Ashville Road (residence/home).

April 5

-Information only from Wadsworth Street (residence/home).

-Stolen property – RSP buying/receiving stolen property, $1,500 from Highway 204 (highway/street). Recovered was a Smith & Wesson model 28-2 valued at $500.

April 6

-Information only from Fields Drive (residence/home).

April 7

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Salem Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Moultrie Trail camera and a Bar Head mount valued at $620. Damaged was a Moultrie Trail camera mount valued at $25.

April 9

-Information only from Main Street (government/public building).

April 10

-Information only from Western Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage).

-Dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and property crime – tampering with physical evidence from Skyview Drive (highway/street). Recovered was synthetic cannabinoids 12.6 grams; bag of synthetic marijuana and four synthetic marijuana roaches valued at $104.

April 11

-Property damage from Jeter Circle (school/college). Damaged was a driver side rear bumper valued at $500.

-Trespass warning from Pineview Road (residence/home).