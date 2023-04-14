Sheriff’s reports for March 22-29 Published 2:30 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 22-29, 2023:

March 22

-Missing person from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mills, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Emerald Lane, Chelsea. A 2008 BMW 335I was damaged.

March 23

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $67.10 was stolen.

-Child in need of services from the 100 block of Brynhurst Drive, Chelsea.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 4200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 9900 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Windows, a piano, a Toyota truck and gate were damaged. Miscellaneous tools were stolen from residential garage.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal surveillance from the 1200 block of Hughes Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 343, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 90 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A folding pocket knife was confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Wild Berry Drive, Westover.

March 24

-DUI from the 1050 block of Main Street, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag, plastic jar and glass jar all containing marijuana (total weight 6.6 grams), a grinder with marijuana residue and a bottle cap/socket with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 3800 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 7200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. Three push mowers, a Jacuzzi, go-cart, fence and an extension ladder were damaged.

-Theft of property third degree from the 3600 block of Windgate Lane, Birmingham. A leather wallet with “Holy Bible” written on it, various credit/debit cards, $165 in cash and multiple gift cards for various amounts were stolen.

-Burglary from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Work uniforms, silverware and mail were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 10 block of Squires Glenn Lane, Leeds. A check from Regions Bank was forged.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 41, Chelsea.

March 25

-Domestic investigation from the 60 block of Camelia Lane and Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A total of $1,000 in gift cards was stolen.

-Theft of property from an unspecified location in Wilsonville. A Mossburg 12-gauge Maverick 88 shotgun was recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Shelby County 22, Pea Ridge. A vehicle window and door were damaged.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Drive, Shelby.

-DUI-alcohol from the 21500 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

March 26

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Harassing communications from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Violation of court order from the 2700 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Gunree Mine Road and Shelby County 270, Montevallo. A “no trespassing” sign valued at $45 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $67.52 was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Fieldstone Drive, Helena.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 2300 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. An LG flat screen TV valued at $460, Sony PlayStation valued at $200, blow-up air mattress valued at $80 and sheetrock were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Bud Light (25 ounce, valued at $2.60), Hot Shot roach bait valued at $5.50, Raid roach spray valued at $5.50 and change from the transaction in the amount of $5.72 were stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 56900 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

March 27

Incident from the 200 block of Pine Oaks, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1400 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A wallet with Auburn logo valued at $50, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200, two American Express cards, Zales credit card, Best Buy credit card and Rooms To Go credit card were stolen.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 1500 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham. Amounts of $6,728.19 and $5,979.12 were stolen from Mutual Savings Credit Union checks.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5200 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham. $20 in cash and a pocket knife were stolen.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 4300 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A padlock was damaged.

-Resisting arrest from the 0 block of Minnow Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 6300 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 11000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the area of Coalmont Road and Shelby County 270, Helena. A Honda 690 generator, solar charging panel and external fuel tank for generator were stolen.

-Incident from Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. Two Regions Bank checks were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Osceola Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property-livestock from the 700 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. Cattle valued at $8,000 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Weatherford Drive, Birmingham. Vehicle registration was stolen.

-Domestic violence investigation from Chelsea Road and Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea.

-Reckless endangerment from the 9000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Essex Drive, Chelsea.

March 28

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55, Westover. Suspected marijuana (approximately 21 grams) was confiscated.

-Chemical endangerment of a child, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A narcotics kit containing two syringes with residue, two vials with narcotics residue, a vial with cut-off Q-tip heads, and a glass piece with residue; one hitter pipe and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white crystal-colored substance presumed to be methamphetamine (2.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 1800 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham. An apartment was damaged.

-Incident from the 70 block of Solomon Drive, Wilsonville.

-Lost property from the 3200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Dewey Smith Drive, Wilsonville.

-Emily’s Law (AL Act 2018-182) from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 2600 block of Alta Vista Circle, Birmingham. Eleven jewelry items valued at $18,770 and $500 in cash that was inside of an envelope located inside of a jewelry box were stolen.

March 29

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Wilson Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 51100 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 15400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Identity theft, forgery from Portobello Road, Birmingham. A falsified AlaTrust Bank check for $8,200.21 was reported.

-Incident from Shelby County 55 and Brooklane Drive, Wilsonville. A Kia Forte was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville.

-Assault from the 30 block of Adams Road, Dunnavant. A Savage Arms Model 940A (sawed off approximately 13-inch barrel length), Ruger Single Six .22-caliber revolver, Rigarmi .25-caliber pistol and Francolin Arms Citadel 12-gauge pump shotgun were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 30 block of Adams Road, Dunnavant.

-Possession of a short-barreled shotgun from the 30 block of Adams Road, Dunnavant. A Savage Arms Model 940A (sawed off) valued at $1,930 was confiscated.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4100 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A Citadel FR-PAT1220NKL CDA 12 Force firearm valued at $200 and 25 Auto with a yellowed handle valued at $200 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $1,459.10 was stolen.