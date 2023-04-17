City of Westover to hold Westover Day Published 3:59 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

WESTOVER – The city of Westover will hold Westover Day on Saturday, May 6 with lots of fun and food for attendees to enjoy.

“We started this event, and this is the fifth year we have held it,” Mayor Larry Riggins said. “We had to move it out of our park and move it to a larger venue. That gives us enough room for vendors and parking for the public.”

The event will be held at the Church of Chelsea Westover. There will be music, bounce houses, vendors, arts and crafts and food trucks.

Riggins said that turnout has increased every year, and the only year there was less or limited turnout was when the event was rained out.

“We have had great turnout,” Riggins said. “That is why we have outgrown our park and are moving to a new venue.”

Vendors are welcome, and there is no fee for vendors who would like to participate in the event.

Those interested can call City Hall at 205-678-3345 or email for more information at pzadmin@westoveralabama.org.

Applications can be found at Westoveral.gov or at the City of Westover official Facebook page.