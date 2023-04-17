Columbiana finds success with fifth Touch a Truck event Published 4:57 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Children had the opportunity to get up close and explore vehicles of all shapes and sizes during the city of Columbiana’s fifth Touch A Truck event.

The event was held this year at Old Mill Square Park on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s a great time for kids to come out and meet the first responders and some of the people who support and serve the city and county as well as get to climb on some of the big pieces of equipment and operate those in their mind,” said Kyle Mims of Edward Jones who helps to organize the annual event. “It’s a good time for parents and grandparents to bring kids and grandkids to enjoy just a couple hours of fun.”

Touch a Truck first began in 2017 and was the brainchild of Mims.

“I wanted to do something that would always remain free to the community as a way to give back to the community that I work in,” Mims said. “To me, having a family that’s been in construction growing up, I know as I kid I enjoyed (being) on equipment and operat(ing) it, and I just wanted to do something that was kind of different. We always do it in April so that families can come out and kind of kick off the springtime of being outdoors and getting to do something fun.”

During the event, the Shelby County Arts Council gave tours of its facilities and held a small art class for kids to participate in.

“It was a good day to be indoors for a little bit but also be outdoors and get to climb on the equipment and get to see it,” Mims said.

Mims said the Columbiana Fire Department were present at the event alongside Southeast Shelby Rescue, ALEA Marine Police, State Troopers and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Each year we try to bring something different,” Mims said. “We’re already in the planning phases of some things next year that we’ll bring in regards to food trucks and Kona Ice and all those things but also trying to find a way just to make it grow and be a better event every year.”

