Locals enjoy 16th annual Montevallo Arts Fest Published 3:04 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Local residents had a great time as they enjoyed artwork and festivities during the 16th annual Montevallo Arts Fest.

The event was hosted by the Montevallo Arts Collaborative in Orr Park on Saturday, April 15.

“People had a great time,” said Melanie Poole, president of the Montevallo Arts Collaborative. “If it was listening to the live music or enjoying a popsicle or perusing the artists’ works, I think everybody had a really good time.”

Vendors and artists from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina lined the park with their works on display. The works were made of everything from pottery to woodcrafts, printmaking, painting, jewelry and glass.

“Montevallo Arts Fest exposes our more than 150 vendors to art fans from, not only Montevallo, but the surrounding areas,” Poole said. “One gentleman, who was in town from Wyoming, he’s a Montevallo graduate, and I saw him leaving three different times to go to his car taking packages, so that was just terrific.”

A variety of food trucks were present at the event for residents to enjoy, including Frios Gourmet Pops, Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Ken Waites, Tasso Stratas, Sunshine Lemonade, Moes and Moores, The Soul Spot Wings, Hey Bebe, Parasol Treats, Baba Java Coffee, Venice Gelato and Mikey’s at Fox Valley.

Children had the opportunity to make a piece of art for free in the kids’ area. Balloon artists, Carl Carrier, was present and made balloon animals for the kids to enjoy.

“Our balloon artist was busy all day,” Poole said. “Every time I looked over there (was) a line of children waiting for his balloon artwork.”

Attendees were also able to enjoy live music from the Montevallo Main Street Music Stage during the festival. The lineup included Brendan Young at 11 a.m., Jim Quakenbush at noon, Sarah Green Gunderson at 1 p.m., Rambling Ricky Tate at 2 p.m. and the Random Mountain Ramblers at 3 p.m. An awards ceremony was also be held during the event at 4 p.m.

The Best in Show Winner for the Montevallo Art Fest was William Colburn, a metal artist. Runner-up and First Place in Fine Arts was Essie Ebrahimi who worked with wood.

The following artists were Best in Class Winners:

Painting, Daniela Deluca

Drawing, Shannon Veitch

Printmaking, Hannah Lewis

Photography, Butch Oglesby

Mixed Media, Jana Jackson

Wood, Essie Ebrahimi

Metal, Richard Atkins

Clay, Karen Ingram

Glass, Brenda Liles

Jewelry, Tonia Davis-Evans

Textiles, Henry Szipsky

Other, Steve Gilbert

“The Montevallo Arts Collaborative is just so pleased to be able to bring events like Montevallo Art Fest to our wonderful town of Montevallo,” Poole said. “We look forward to seeing everybody this fall for our Art Stock on Main Street Montevallo and in September for our Tinglewood Festival. And we are adding a new even this year, we are going to have a Christmas market downtown sometime near thanksgiving.”

Those interested in learning more may visit the Montevallo Arts Collaborative Facebook page at Facebook.com/montevalloarts.