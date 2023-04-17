Pelham Parks and Rec opens registration for co-ed flag football Published 12:04 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation has opened its registration for co-ed flag football. Registration will close on Monday, May 1.

“This summer program is designed to provide an opportunity for our youth to actively participate in learning the game of football while developing athletic skills,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Alicia Walters said. “The focus of this program is on enjoyment of the game, participation and skill development. The first two weeks will be practice and then we will play games at least once a week for the remaining weeks.”

The season will run from June 6 until July 20. Practice will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

“We are excited to be working with the Pelham High School Coach Mike Vickery and the high school football players again this summer,” Walters said. “They will give interactive training to all of our flag players, as well as assisting with officiating and facilitating. We appreciate the partnership with the schools and the mentoring opportunity between our high school athletes and our youth athletes.”

Those entering first grade through sixth grade are eligible for registration. The cost is $55 per player.

“Players will be on separated teams in each age group, but will only play other Pelham teams internally,”

The program is co-ed, and registration can be found at Pelhamrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program.