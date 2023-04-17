Pelham Parks and Rec to host Health and Wellness Expo for senior citizens Published 11:35 am Monday, April 17, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The second annual Health and Wellness Expo will be held at the Pelham Senior Center.

“Our goal is to provide a variety of resources to active adults age 55 and older,” Assistant Director of Pelham Parks and Recreation Alicia Walters said. “We are excited to have over 20 vendors join us in sharing educational information and building relationships within our community.”

Walters said representatives such as dentists, eye doctors, pharmacy, physical therapy, home health, hospice, orthopedics and more will be present.

“We will have blood pressure checks and vision screenings,” Walters said. “We will also be giving away lots of door prizes throughout the event.”

Walters said the age demographic for this event is seniors aged 55 and older.

“We believe our members are eager to attend, but we are also have inviting neighboring cities senior centers and retirement community,” Walters said. “There is no charge and we encourage all to stop by and visit all of the vendors.”

More information about the Pelham Senior Center can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov/Senior-Center.