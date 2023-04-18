Alabaster native honored at Maryville College awards ceremony Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Alabaster native Natalie Watts was recently recognized by Maryville College during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Saturday, April 15.

Watts, an environmental studies major, received the Judson B. Murphy Endowed Business Award, which is presented annually to a senior who demonstrates outstanding work in business and organization management with outstanding character and well-rounded achievement and career promise.

Held in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts, the annual event honors those MC students who have completed the 2022-2023 academic year in ways that lift up the scholastic value of a liberal arts education. Numerous students, parents and family members were in the audience, and a procession of faculty members and administrators — led by macebearer Dr. Zachary Himmelberger, assistant professor of psychology — joined the honorees on stage.

“These students have shown a devotion to learning, a passion for understanding, a sensitivity to nuance, an appreciation for cultural and social diversity, and a willingness to use their growing wisdom for the common good,” said Dr. Dan Klingensmith, vice president and dean of the College, who served as the evening’s emcee. “I speak for all of my colleagues, I believe, when I say that there is no higher honor than to guide them along the way to these academic accomplishments, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to honor them at this annual ceremony.”

