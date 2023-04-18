Alabaster residents enjoy second annual Pinwheels for Prevention Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Families recently enjoyed various activities and learned more about child abuse awareness and prevention during the second annual Pinwheels for Prevention event.

Pinwheels for Prevention was held at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Saturday, April 15 in honor of the month of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

During the free event, various activities were offered for children to enjoy such as kite flying, hula-hoops, balls and blowing bubbles.

“The Shelby County Children’s Policy Council/Parent Involvement and Skills Committee had a great turn out at our event,” said Jo Davis, chairperson with the Parent Involvement and Skill Committee with the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council. “We had many organizations that came out to share resources with families in Shelby County. It was an event that gave many families the opportunity to learn more about some of the different organizations in the community that serve children.”

The goal of the event was to inform the community on child abuse awareness and prevention. During the event, different books were given away with information for children and parents, and the books were available in English and Spanish so that as many people as possible could be reached.

"Many people participated in this free event focused on Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention. We look forward to having the event again in April 2024"

Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention and were on display around the event and were given to children.

“Pinwheels have been used since 2008 during April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention month, to remind all of us to focus on helping youth to have childhoods filled with happiness and joy,” Davis said.

The following organizations were present and gave away resources at the event:

Owens House/Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center

Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Alabaster Police Department

Central Alabama Wellness

CASA of Shelby County

CHIPS Center/Children’s of Alabama

Vineyard Family Services

Family Guidance Center

HICA-Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama

NAMI Shelby

Foster Coalition

Bikers Against Child Abuse

Alabama Department of Public Health-ALL Kids

Alabama Department of Public Health-Family Health Services

More information on the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council can be found on its official Facebook page.