Calera Police arrest member of Columbiana City Council Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – Columbiana City Councilmember Vickie Mizzell was arrested Tuesday morning, April 18 in Calera and has been charged with filing a false report with law enforcement.

Mizzell declined to comment on the allegations. The full allegations against Mizzell have not yet been disclosed.

False reporting to law enforcement authorities is a class A misdemeanor.

Under Alabama Code Section 13A-10-9, a person commits the crime of false reporting to law enforcement authorities if he knowingly makes a false report or causes the transmission of a false report to law enforcement authorities of a crime or relating to a crime.

Mizzell represents the city of Columbiana’s Ward 2 and has been a city councilmember since beginning her first term in 2020. She also currently serves with the Personnel and Policy Committee and Public Safety Committee.

More information on the case will shared as it becomes available.