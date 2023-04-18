Calera’s Corbin Farms Winery has record-setting Spring Wine Festival Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Corbin Farms Winery held its annual Spring Wine Festival offering food, wine, live music and fun for city of Calera and surrounding areas on Saturday, April 15.

There were 17 local vendors in attendance at this year’s Spring Wine Festival, live music and grape stomp.

“It went very well,” Event Coordinator Carley Corbin said. “From our records, it looks as though about 550 people were through there on Saturday, which is the highest we have ever had.”

Corbin said last week, the winery completed its outdoor pavilion which offered about 3,000 additional square feet of space that was covered for guests to enjoy.

“It was done in time for the festival,” Corbin said. “So, we were able to accommodate more people, and they had more covered space. We were very happy with the turnout.”

Corbin said the weather was beautiful on Saturday, and that sunny weather and good conditions always entice a crowd to be in attendance at events such as this one.

This is the fifth annual event, and Corbin said the event has gotten bigger each year.

“It’s gradually grown,” Corbin said. “I kind of watch it, ticket sales last spring, wesold about 410 tickets, so there was an increase (this year.) Our highest attended event (before this year) was spring of last year.”

Some vendors in attendance of the event included Michelle’s Chocolate Lab, Wasabi Juan, a food truck called The Waffle Shop, Jodie’s Canvases and SC WaterColors.

“Several of our vendors have attended our festivals in the past,” Corbin said. “They are doing well enough to want to continue to come back, which makes us happy.”

A planner by heart, Corbin said her favorite part of the event is always planning out and mapping out the event for everyone to enjoy.

“It makes me happy to see a plan to come to life,” Corbin said. “Watching this happen as I have prepared them is a satisfaction.”

In addition to the live music and grape stomping event, a special menu was offered to those in attendance. The signature wine slushies also made a return.

“It’s one of our favorite things to have,” Corbin said. “For us, it’s just warm again and slushies are back.”

More information on Corbin Farms Winery can be found at Corbinfarmswinery.com.