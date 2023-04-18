Chase Morgan loves serving the residents of Helena Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE

Chase Morgan has been an employee with the city of Helena for the last six years in the public works department. He remains one of the many reasons the city is as safe and clean as it is on a daily basis.

Morgan’s responsibilities with the public works department is to keep the city streets safe for residents and visitors to travel on, while he also works to help keep the right of ways looking their best. He is a supervisor in his position and works along the department head to help play a role in making Helena one of the state’s best communities to live in.

“What I enjoy most about working for the city is knowing that I have a part in helping with projects that are making the city grow,” he said.

Morgan also enjoys the quality of living in the city in addition to his workload. He said it is a community that offers a lot of different scenery no matter where you are. Morgan’s favorite leisure activity is to get the kayak out and explore all of those sights.

“I love to go kayaking on Buck Creek and take in all of the different scenery,” he said.