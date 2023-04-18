Helena Elementary holds annual Spring Fling event Published 9:32 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Food, rides and fun were had by all as Helena Elementary School hosted its Spring Fling event for the community.

“I felt like the Spring Fling was a huge success,” Parent Teacher Association Member Heather Leon said. “It looked like everyone had a great time and the weather was absolutely perfect.”

The event was held from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, offering those in attendance an opportunity to enjoy a full weekend of fun.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the event,” Leon said. “We received lots of positive comments about how well the weekend went. We even saw people attending multiple days during the weekend.”

The entire event was put on by the Parent Teacher Organization, and all profits of the fair went towards building a multi-purpose play area in the school.

“I’m so proud that our school provides this wonderful experience for our community,” Leon said. “I feel like it brings us together, and gives us another reason to be proud of our lovely city.”

There were many carnival trucks set up around the area offering those in attendance the ability to buy genuine carnival food. The lawn also held many rides to enjoy.

“The best part of Spring Fling is knowing that these are the memories our children will remember forever,” Leon said. “Giving them this experience is priceless. Also, the corn dogs and funnel cakes rank up there pretty high on my list of things I love about Spring Fling.”

Leon said the turnout for the weekend was a good one, and she was pleased with how many people were in attendance.

“I was very happy with the turnout,” Leon said. “Weekends in the spring are always busy with sports, concerts, etc., but I feel like even with all those going on we had a great turnout.”

Leon spoke on how the Parent Teacher Organization anticipates this event every year and how much they enjoy it.

“The PTO definitely looks forward to this event every year,” Leon said. “The planning starts very early in the year. We have a wonderful group of PTO officers and volunteers that made this Spring Fling go so smoothly. We are happy to have a part in one of Helena’s annual traditions.”

More information on Helena Elementary School and the Parent Teacher Organization can be found at Shelbyed.k12.al.us.