Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena to host Frozen 5K charity Published 10:05 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena will host the inaugural Frozen 5K— Skate 35 Laps to honor those impacted by cancer on Sunday, April 23.

The event will feature exhibition skating performances by the Pelham Synchro Aspire Team and the Pelham Synchro Open Juvenile Teams, as well as scrimmages featuring several of the Pelham Youth Hockey 6U and 8U players.

“Cancer knows no bounds of gender, age or race – it impacts everyone,” read a press release. “It’s estimated that nearly 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States and claim 608,570 lives. Now is the time to join the fight. Whether you are a figure skater, hockey player, or just starting out, join us and Sk8 towards a better future for cancer patients everywhere. Funds raised will support cancer research.”

The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats cancer while sparing the patient. CARES is an established 501(c)3 and a national identity in the cancer community.

“CARES, which stands for Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship, is creating a cancer network built upon strong partnerships with leading institutions, cancer support groups and researchers to improve the quality of life and provide better outcomes for those living with cancer,” read a press release. “The Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, VenuWorks, Pelham Skate School & Aspire Academy, Pelham Hockey, Birmingham Figure Skating Club and Seth James Photography are having a friendly competition. Who will raise more? Hockey or figure skating?”

Participants can visit Fundraise.Scottcares.org/alabama to register. Pre-registration at a cost of $35 through Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer is required. Skate Rental is included for those who do not have their own skates.