ACS approves improvements to CVES, Warrior Stadium Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Improvements to both Creek View Elementary School and Warrior Stadium are on the way after being approved by the Alabaster City Schools Board of Education.

The ACS BOE approved improvements to Creekview Elementary School and Warrior Stadium at Thompson High School during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 10.

“We are excited about the capital projects approved by the Alabaster Board of Education at the April meeting of the board,” said Coordinator of Public Relations Jason Gaston.

The south side of Creek View Elementary School’s parking lot‑primarily where school buses park— is set to receive new pavement.

“I’m very excited to get the paving process underway,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “This is one of the many paving projects we will be doing at various schools in the coming years.”

Warrior Stadium is set to receive a “plaza” area which will be located around the press box.

“We know this particular project will create a much better gameday experience for our students, families and fans,” Gaston said.

The project will expand the common areas and alleviate congestion around restrooms and concession areas at football games, soccer games and other big events held at the stadium. The project will also create better access to restroom facilities in relation to the soccer field.

“The plaza project work at Warrior Stadium is another exciting opportunity to improve the gameday experience for all individuals attending events at the stadium,” Vickers said. “This will improve circulation around concession and restroom areas. This is needed at most of the events we host at the stadium. This also provides an opportunity for restroom access for our new soccer field.”

ACS Board of Education President Adam Moseley expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming projects.

“We are excited to be able to continue renovation projects at our facilities and we look forward to rolling out additional projects this summer,” Moseley said.

In other news, the Alabaster City Schools Board of Education approved: