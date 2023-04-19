ACS opens kindergarten Intent to Enroll Survey Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools has opened its Intent to Enroll Survey for parents with kids that will be in Kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year.

The survey form is not an official registration form for kindergarten, however it allows the elementary schools to gather contact information and get an idea of potential enrollment numbers so that they may staff accordingly.

“It’s just giving us the opportunity to find out which students will be attending kindergarten with us in the fall,” said Mark Gray, coordinator of elementary education for ACS. “This is just information to let us know that you’re going to be coming. Those families will then be contacted, later in the summer, to go ahead and formally register their child for kindergarten.”

Families that sign up will also be formally invited to the ACS kindergarten tour that will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

“it’s just a night for them to go see the school (and) be able to talk with principals and teachers about what to expect for kindergarten,” Gray said.

Those that intend to enroll students at Creek View Elementary or Mead View Elementary this fall are asked to visit District News & Announcements on Acsboe.org for more information.

Mark Gray shared his thoughts on the Alabaster City Schools kindergarten program.

“It’s a fantastic program that we offer to all students who are zoned for Meadow View or Creek View,” he said. “It’s a great learning opportunity for the students. It’s a great chance for them to become part of our school system.”

ACS kindergarten registration will be available at a later to date to students who live in the ACS school zone and will have reached the age of five by September, 1.