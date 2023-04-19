Ronnie Burns Vansant Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Ronnie Burns Vansant, 68, died Sunday, April 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family at home in Birmingham, Alabama.

A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Wilsonville Baptist Church with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Lee Walton officiating.

Ronnie was born May 14, 1954 to Sarah and Weaver “Red” Vansant. At various times, he was a member or attended Wilsonville Baptist Church, Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Shades Crest Baptist Church and Hunter Street Baptist Church. He worked in the paint and industrial coatings industry for most of his professional career.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Brandon Liveoak and niece, Paige Dill.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marla Burbank Vansant; sister, Sheila Edwards (Davy); sisters-in-law, Cindy Sturdivant (Joel Haskins) and Laurie Walden (Joey); brother-in-law, Mark Burbank (Donna); three sons, Ashley Vansant (Kristin), Aaron Vansant (Lindsey), Adam Vansant (Clare); seven grandchildren, Sam Vansant, Gus Vansant, Max Vansant, Daniel Vansant, Emilia Vansant, Watson Vansant and Lainey Vansant; nieces, Stacy Walton, Katie Liveoak and Autumn Hankins; and nephews, Jason Dill, Josh Walden, Jeremy Walden and Jon Walden.

He was loved dearly by his family and many close friends.