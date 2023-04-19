‘Signs Up’ to promote foster care awareness in May Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

Nonprofit organization Second Shift is asking Shelby County residents to participate in a social media campaign to promote Foster Care Awareness Month in May 2023.

“Signs Up” seeks to educate people about the challenges facing at-risk youth who are aging out of foster care. Just by sharing a photo, someone might inspire others in the community to make a difference.

“In Alabama, hundreds of young people grow too old for foster care and age out every year,” said Tammy Spence, founder and executive director of Second Shift. “They often face homelessness, unemployment, incarceration and the risk of being exploited and trafficked. They are alone in the world, facing obstacles most of us never even dreamed of. Signs Up is a way to show them they are not alone.”

Participants are asked to register, take a photo of a homemade sign in support of foster care youth, and submit it to Second Shift. The organization will then post each photo to their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To participate, follow the simple steps below:

•Visit SecondShiftAlabama.org and follow the link to Signup Genius, or visit the page directly at Signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DA9A92AA3FFC43-signsup.

Choose your sign quote

Make your sign

Take a photo holding your sign in the community, alone or with friends, family or colleagues (superhero capes and sunglasses are optional)

•Submit your photo at LINK@secondshiftalabama.org and let Second Shift know where you took it.

“Signs Up is a social media event designed to connect the community in uniting to share information and stand with our young people who need support” Spence said. “I think that’s an easy way for people to do something and spread the word. It doesn’t ask for a big commitment. It’s fun.”

Photos will be accepted immediately and posted on Second Shift’s social media pages throughout May. Hashtags are #SignsUp, #ShowUsASign, #SignsOfFosterCareAwareness and #SignsOfSupport.